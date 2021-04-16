Care for trans service members
On March 31, Nancy Pelosi announced that transgender service members will now have access to essential medical treatments needed to transition.
Gender reassignment, therapy, hormone treatments and surgeries will now be provided by the military. Surgeries will be performed at military hospitals, where available, and at private hospitals where not.
Female-to-male (FTM) transitioning often includes masculine hormone therapy to create male characteristics, speech therapy, breast removal, hysterectomies and metoidioplasty surgery.
Male-to-female (MTF) transition may involve feminine hormone therapy to create female characteristics, breast implants, castration, laser hair removal, shaving the Adam’s apple, facial feminization surgery, vaginoplasty and clitoroplasty surgery.
According to Business Insider, “the Philadelphia Center for Transgender Surgery estimates that ‘bottom surgery’ costs about $25,600 for MTF and $24,900 for FTM patients. Estimates for other common trans-related surgeries are breast augmentation ($9,000), bilateral mastectomy (up to $10,900), facial feminization (up to $70,100), and facial masculinization (up to $53,700).”
In 2019, an estimated 14,700 active duty and reservists identified as transgender. How many military personnel will go on to access this cost-free medical benefit, funded at taxpayer expense through deficit spending by the Biden and future administrations?
Beyond enlistment, will transition therapy and hormone treatments be extended to provide ongoing care through the Department of Veterans Affairs?
Will “benefit creep” extend transitioning services to all veterans through the VA as well as retirees and dependents through Tricare?
Will the military also provide de-transition treatments for those who wish to reverse their medical or surgical procedures?
Joe Tims,
Justin
Sensible barrier to entry
The Texas community should lead the talk over logical education in consideration to gun control. One of the simplest ways those who oppose gun control can point to its necessity are statistics and outcomes.
While this does lead to a theoretically logical argument, it actually has a tendency to lead a largely pathological argument. When we talk about the number of those who are injured in accidental discharge, there is a failure to talk about the logic of that number, as in how many people are in accidents of any kind, how many guns or gun owners there are in comparison to that number. Human error is attributed to so many incidents in an accident, yet when arguing against gun freedoms, there is an emphasis on removing the tool itself, even when a person is just as likely to injure themselves with power tools, a vehicle or stairs even.
There is an avoidance on taking efforts to teach those how to properly secure weapons and teach their uses and non-uses to a household because those who do want the freedom to a weapon feel a need to maintain that right with no barriers to entry. However, finding the money to buy guns or ammo is a large barrier to entry for a large portion of reasonable Americans, and thus it supports the idea that owning a firearm shouldn’t be a quick or easy process, and could be sensible to have required training, classes and possible exams to qualify ownership.
Alexander Hall,
Denton
Ethical decline of the GOP
John Boehner’s new book, On the House: A Washington Memoir, exposes the ethical decline of the Republican Party. He writes at length about what Donald Trump did to gut the party of all its past principles. It went from flag-waving patriots to traitorous insurrectionists. Boehner labels Rep. Jim Jordan and Sen. Ted Cruz political terrorists.
He says his time as House speaker was like being the “mayor” of “Crazytown.” Boehner writes that he does not believe he would have a place in the GOP today as it has steered far from his style of traditional conservative politics. He stated, “I’m not sure I belonged to the Republican Party he [Trump] created.”
Republicans’ new draconian Jim Crow state laws are disgusting and immoral. It proves that the party truly believes the only way it can win elections is by cheating. This behavior began with gerrymandering voting districts and has now progressed to the actual revival of the voter suppression laws put in place after the Civil War. By using the disproven 2020 voter fraud allegations as justification, it highlights how unscrupulous Republicans have become.
The Republican Party is now trying to bill itself as the friend of the working man. Republicans have done nothing for the middle class, and it actually has done great harm to the less fortunate. Social Security has been under attack as well as our social support programs. We need more patriots like John Boehner to stand up and attempt to reverse the Republican Party’s moral decline.
John T. Weber,
Denton
Exaggerated cries of suppression
As I observe outcries about voter suppression, I learn that my civil rights are being violated. The requirements for voting are generally:
- Register in advance.
- Provide identification.
- Don’t campaign near the voting line.
- Vote in person on one of several dates, or by mail if necessary.
Horrible, isn’t it?
Most state voting rules fill a small pamphlet and are quite liberal, yet they are rebranded as restrictions. Suppression is not being allowed to roll out of bed onto a community organizer’s bus on Election Day and partake of a free buffet in line and then vote while naked, unregistered and without ID.
Lines at the polls are now a latter-day Bataan Death March. The final stretch of the line is a zone where buzzards wait to pick the flesh from the bones of those who perish from thirst. No adult could have the foresight to carry a bottle of water and a pack of peanut butter crackers. Take a swig from the drinking fountain? Don’t you know the IQ test went out with the poll tax?
Speaking of birds (buzzards), we have a president who thinks Jim Crow refers to an actual bird, and he posits the crow growing into the more fearsome Jim Eagle. Why not go further and say that any rules amount to James California Condor, Esquire? I would say Jim Ostrich, for the largest bird of all, but no one fears the ostrich.
I only wish I were exaggerating the arguments.
Christopher Jones,
Denton