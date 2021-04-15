Health care in Texas prisons
My name is Kennedy Simon, and I am a fourth-year student at the University of North Texas. I am a social work major who is reaching out to you about a concern I have regarding health care in Texas prisons and jails. It has come to my attention that the quality of health care inmates receive is quite poor, and being incarcerated during a global pandemic has only contributed to the inadequate health care services inmates receive or lack thereof.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has been failing to meet the needs of individuals who rely on medical treatment. The general public has access to numerous COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites, and prevention measures have been appropriately set in place to protect them from the COVID-19 virus. Inmates are kept in atrocious conditions due to poor hygienic practice and prevention.
Texas is second in the United States for the most reported COVID-19 cases in prisons with 34,396 prisoners being infected, following behind California with 49,221 reported cases, according to the Marshall Project. Inmates in Texas jails and prisons are not frequently tested or thoroughly screened for symptoms of COVID-19. The spread of the virus is rapidly increasing, affecting and killing Texas inmates.
Correctional facilities in Texas should provide frequent testing and vaccinations to incarcerated individuals. Prisons within the state should adhere to proper social-distancing and hygiene practices to reduce the spread of the virus and the number of preventable deaths within correctional facilities in Texas.
Kennedy Simon,
Denton