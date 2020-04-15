Internet is now a lifeline
Access to the internet should be a universally provided resource.
With the rise of the coronavirus, the use of the internet has surpassed from a privilege to a necessary tool in today’s society. As a student at the University of North Texas, I rely on technology to accomplish all of my schoolwork. With stay-at-home orders, students of all ages are now expected to work remotely. The underlying assumptions are that all students have homes that are able to serve as learning hubs and workstations. This perpetuates discrimination against vulnerable populations and low-income areas.
It’s difficult enough to be removed from normal learning environments, but there’s now the added stress for families who aren’t equipped for these new learning procedures.
I implore Texas state officials to look at this social issue as an opportunity to provide an innovative means to accommodate and adapt to the current world we live in. Internet access isn’t an issue that should be dismissed after the COVID-19 pandemic ends, but rather this pandemic has exposed a greater need that should’ve been addressed years ago.
I encourage all able individuals to call state legislators and senators to inform them about how you’ve relied on access to the internet. Ask them to not stand by, but encourage them to address this issue. We as Texan residents are all deserving of access to the internet and will no longer encourage these assumptions that perpetuate discrimination and inequality.
Kaitlyn White,
Denton