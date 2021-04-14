As a final-year social work student at the University of North Texas, I have come to the conclusion that universal health care is the most pressing social issue facing our country.
The United States is the richest country in the world, yet health care is not guaranteed.
Despite its many flaws, the Affordable Care Act attempted to expand Medicaid to low-income Americans. Texas is not a state that expanded Medicaid coverage; in fact, our state government spent taxpayers’ dollars suing the Obama administration to ensure the expansion of Medicaid would not be forced unto poverty-stricken Texans (in the name of states’ rights, of course).
COVID-19 has proven our desperate need for a system that provides health care to all and not just to those who can afford it.
Voting for lawmakers who believe in creating a system that works for every American, poor or otherwise, is how we will achieve universal health care.
This does not mean voting “blue no matter who,” as many people would suggest. (Joe Biden has said that he would veto Medicare for all if it landed on his desk.)
This means voting for politicians who refuse to be corrupted by corporate money, politicians who do not seek to divide us, and politicians who are going to work for the American people because that is who employs them.
Both parties consistently fail the working class and the vulnerable populations they claim to fight for. When the American people come together, we can demand a better way of life for ourselves and future Americans.
Alexandria Rodriguez,
Denton