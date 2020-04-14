Green Tree needs to see justice
With all the panic surrounding the COVID-19 health crisis, media attention has been diverted to help assist against the virus. However, in doing so, I fear we’re losing focus of a problem happening right in our (University of North Texas and Denton at-large) backyards.
The Green Tree Estates neighborhood has been under a water crisis for the past several months, and their lack of water supply has only been declared an emergency since October.
I’m a student at UNT and once lived in Denton. Over the past three months, I’ve been compiling information on this issue for an Honors Environmental Justice class, and it pains me to see Green Tree Estates, a primarily Latinx Spanish-speaking community, suffering for so long.
I’m in a group of four students, and we had initially planned on creating a demonstration at City Hall. However, with new social distancing guidelines impeding progress and most government attention being diverted to the novel coronavirus, we fear that Green Tree won’t see the justice it deserves.
What we would like to ask of you is to shine some further light on the issue at hand. The Denton-Record Chronicle has already reported on this issue, but we as a people need a status update.
We may not be able to carry out the action we desire, but we can certainly enact changes in our local government to mitigate this crisis.
Jacob Johnson,
Frisco
Vote with your wallet
Regarding the Associated Press article published April 6 titled “Grocery workers are key during the virus. And they’re afraid”:
This article speaks to the argument of a living wage along with needs for expanded benefits for all manner of employees, not just management or C-suite. As a social work student attending the University of North Texas during this pandemic, I think it is important to still address social inequalities and ensure that strides for meaningful change are made.
In the state of Texas, minimum wage has remained unchanged at $7.25/hour, choosing to use the federal government’s rate. On top of the low pay, these positions come with very little incentives or benefits and yet have been shown to be an extremely critical role within the daily lives of all Americans.
These essential employees have been thrown to the wolves of panicked buyers. Customers have attacked cashiers for enforcing limits on certain items while some stores have fought to maintain essential status in order to profit on the backs of these individuals.
We are in an unprecedented crisis. One solution proposed within the Senate has been a hazard pay plan for these essential employees. This bill would not only support the medical professionals and first responders who are saving lives and maintaining order but also truckers and grocery store employees who are so often overlooked in our day-to-day lives.
I would encourage all readers to vote with your wallet, supporting businesses that are expanding benefits during this time and offering hazard pay while also contacting their representatives to show support for this bill.
Seth Rodriguez,
Denton