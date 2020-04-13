A massive failure of leadership
COVID-19 arrives unannounced in a city, travels insidiously and suddenly manifests itself with suffering and death. All that America is suffering from this pandemic was entirely avoidable because we saw it arrive in China, learned the characteristics and sequence of coronavirus from the Chinese, and were given strategies to defeat it by Southeast Asian countries.
Our deliverance was right before us, but as Jesus warned, “... you cannot interpret the signs of the times ...” Matthew 16:3. We ignored the virologists and epidemiologists, choosing instead to follow Donald Trump and the path to destruction.
This crisis has magnified the evils of Trump’s character, resulting in his massive failure of leadership, which is fully enumerated elsewhere. The explanation for why so many follow him is in the Bible: “For this reason God sends them a powerful delusion so they will believe a lie.” 2 Thessalonians 2:11.
I am an intercessor, a position established when prayer in itself is insufficient for what faces a nation. I spend one to four hours a day with God, and he condemns the churches for absorbing the idols of American society, idols for which God has now separated us. These churches have surrendered Jesus’ values to become political religionists who spit in God’s face by asking his blessings on a lawless president.
God warned, “Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness ... who acquit the guilty for a bribe and deny justice to the innocent.” Isaiah 5:20-23.
Rebecca Lindrose,
Denton