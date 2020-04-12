Adjusting for the time being
Without Americans extremely limiting social contact, the U.S. mortality rate from COVID-19 could be 2.2 million. Due to the coronavirus, Texas schools should remain closed for at least one month, or until the virus is on the downside of its course.
If an infected student or staff member attends school, countless people may become ill over the span of days because hallways are crowded during passing periods, forcing students and staff into close contact. Furthermore, classrooms are also typically very crowded with some elective classes having more than 40 students.
Many students are worried about AP exam preparation and tests, so the College Board has posted video instructional sessions for many AP courses. Also, AP teachers can share essential materials through online resources like Google Classroom and Canvas. Furthermore, the College Board is modifying its AP exams due to the health crisis and will administer the AP exams online.
With the aid of platforms like FaceTime, Zoom and WebEx, all teachers can conduct daily, live lessons. Choir and band teachers can even use these platforms to conduct rehearsals with students. Thanks to an abundance of digital resources, Texas students continue to learn without putting their health at risk by being in school.
In the future, scientists will discover a vaccine and a cure for COVID-19, so the world will not suffer another severe coronavirus pandemic again. Therefore, students will not have to learn online forever, and they and their teachers can certainly adjust to virtual learning for the time being.
Teja Yasa,
Flower Mound