The gloves are off
Every now and then I read an article that my instincts tell me isn’t worth reading, just to make sure I’m not missing something significant. Sure enough, I wasn’t. But more importantly, I didn’t see anyone else writing in and saying anything about it either.
I’m referring to Ramiro Valdez’s March 27 guest essay titled “Our border problem is neither unique nor easy,” in which he teaches us poor little ignorant papooses what we should think about the current border crisis, explaining that since he doesn’t know what to do about it, there’s nothing can be done about it. And so there you are, we have to learn to like it, and let it be — it’s been happening since the beginning of time anyway. Was there ever such rubbish?
I normally don’t write in to criticize another person’s writing, up to a point, and this was my point. From now on, the gloves are off and if anyone wants to write something lame and poorly thought out, then go ahead — but you’re likely to hear from me.
Of course, this article might have been intended as an apology for all the bumbling of the current administration, and if that’s the case, apology not accepted. We can only hope that a few years from now, a blood red tsunami will sweep all the way from our southern border to the Canadian border and wash away the muck left behind by our current president.
Manuel Taboada,
Denton