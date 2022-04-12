It is racism — forward or reverse/at its best or at its worst — when a person is moved to the front of the line, chosen above others, promoted, nominated, elected, selected or otherwise advanced based upon their gender, religion, nationality, color of their skin or other distinguishing characteristic.
John Thorngren,
Shady Shores
Prejudice: “An irrational attitude of hostility directed against an individual, a group, a race or their supposed characteristics.”
It now appears we’re officially living in an America where prejudice is being openly institutionalized and as a virtue.
For example, the NFL now has a hiring bar for offensive coaches. Each team must now apparently hire a minority or female assistant coach. Qualified white males need not apply.
Furthermore, when the Biden administration put forward its nominee for the current Supreme Court vacancy, it announced the exclusive qualification for consideration would be based on sex and race. In so doing, the administration signaled:
Qualified Black men need not apply.
Qualified Hispanic men and women need not apply.
Qualified Asian men and women need not apply.
Qualified Indigenous men and women need not apply.
Qualified white men and women need not apply.
Once again, the spirit of “No Irish Need Apply” is being resurrected in the name of progress.