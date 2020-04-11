A short-term sacrifice
Dear Denton religious leaders:
While the city of Denton has followed Gov. Greg Abbott’s lead on exempting religious gatherings from its stay-at-home order, I implore you to hold your services online and/or encourage people to practice the faiths that sustain them in their own residences, particularly on Easter Sunday.
Even when churches, congregations and houses of worship proceed with the best of intentions to practice social distancing, it is not easy to execute the recommended 6-foot distance between individuals when more than two people gather, particularly during a religious service. In addition, there are many high-touch surfaces in places of worship, from door handles to seating areas to holy books. Just as other gatherings are unsafe at this time, these realities make religious gatherings equally if not more unsafe.
We are at a critical point in the fight against the coronavirus; this battle will be a test of faith for all Dentonites. However, those who practice religion in community settings deserve the same protection as all Dentonites do.
At this time, one of the most important protections for all of us is simply to avoid gathering. This is a substantial sacrifice; however, it is a short-term sacrifice that will sustain us all in the long term. Only through our best and most prudent efforts will we emerge safely on the other side of this crisis; when we do, Dentonites will thank you for the guidance that was necessary.
Thanks very much for your consideration and best wishes to you and your congregants.
Elia Zashin,
Denton