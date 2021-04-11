As a social work student, I was deeply saddened to hear about the crisis going on at the southern border of the United States.
There is an extremely high number of children being sent over without their parents. The process of seeking asylum in the United States is incredibly lengthy and inefficient. Many times, it takes months or years for asylum seekers to enter the country legally, but they do not have that kind of time or money. For this reason, many parents send just their children to the country in hopes that they will get a better life.
Unfortunately, with nowhere to go, a lot of these children end up stuck at the border. There are currently thousands of children in custody at the southern border, where there are not enough adequate resources to care for them all.
This is such sad information to learn. There should be a better policy in place when it comes to allowing families to enter the country together. There should also be more resources allocated to assist those who have crossed over. In order for this problem to be fixed, local advocates have to do something about it.
One way to help is to make people more aware of this issue and the funds that are needed. The immigration and asylum-seeking process should be made more efficient.
Jenna Lightsey,
Denton
Every now and then I read an article that my instincts tell me isn’t worth reading, just to make sure I’m not missing something significant. Sure enough, I wasn’t. But more importantly, I didn’t see anyone else writing in and saying anything about it either.
I’m referring to Ramiro Valdez’s March 27 guest essay titled “Our border problem is neither unique nor easy,” in which he teaches us poor little ignorant papooses what we should think about the current border crisis, explaining that since he doesn’t know what to do about it, there’s nothing can be done about it. And so there you are, we have to learn to like it, and let it be — it’s been happening since the beginning of time anyway. Was there ever such rubbish?
I normally don’t write in to criticize another person’s writing, up to a point, and this was my point. From now on, the gloves are off and if anyone wants to write something lame and poorly thought out, then go ahead — but you’re likely to hear from me.
Of course, this article might have been intended as an apology for all the bumbling of the current administration, and if that’s the case, apology not accepted. We can only hope that a few years from now, a blood red tsunami will sweep all the way from our southern border to the Canadian border and wash away the muck left behind by our current president.
Manuel Taboada,
Denton