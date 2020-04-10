Mathematical models serve as guide
Mathematical modeling increasingly predicts fallout from pandemics and other complex phenomena. Many vehemently argue that the innate flaws in such models render them useless, and that it is foolish to rely on them to guide our response. So, how accurate are the simulation models?
COVID-19 models are created using input data on diverse factors — the rates, ease and mode of exposure, infection, transmission and mortality rates, vulnerability of disparate population groups, distribution patterns of populations through travel, work and leisure, atmospheric factors and many others. The quality of input data, their complex and unknown interrelationships, and effects on our habits like social distancing and hand-washing on these variables can dramatically gut predictions.
Statistician George Box memorably said, “Essentially, all models are wrong, but some are useful.” Given that we are flying by the seat of our pants trying to understand COVID-19’s rapid evolution and complex dynamics, it is enough if models can guide our solution choices by qualitatively predicting the general trend and yielding numbers that are accurate to within a factor of 10, which is what many current models are doing.
Sadly, short sound bites cannot articulate subtle assumptions and intricacies of models, which allow vested interest groups to slander model-driven responses. An overwhelming number of scientists and mathematicians are not incompetent, lying ideologues pushing their extreme agenda on a gullible population.
Their modeling, despite obvious overestimations, provide usable numbers to guide policymakers and are infinitely preferable to bumbling in a dark and treacherous terrain.
Kesavan and Srinivasan Srivilliputhur, Denton