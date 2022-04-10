Not so woke

A big wind company named ESI Energy LLC has pleaded guilty to the negligent killing of at least 150 bald eagles and golden eagles at its various wind farms in the U.S.

Guess the “Woke” generation simply doesn’t care what damage it does to get its way.

Paul Knopick,

Denton

Cruz has to defend himself

“... their hearts are with the murderers ...” — Sen. Ted Cruz on Fox justifying his vote against judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

What a thing for a lawyer to say about members of the profession who are appointed by judges to defend those who can’t afford a lawyer.

Cruz needs to defend himself after a Washington Post article detailing his involvement in “leading the charge” to stop the electoral count for President Joe Biden.

The article is unusual for quoting Cruz’s colleagues who believe the senator abandoned his principles by trying to overthrow our constitutional democracy, an act in itself indefensible.

Mark Spencer,

Cross Roads