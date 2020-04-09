Modly must go
The acting secretary of the Navy, Thomas B. Modly, is acting like a schoolyard bully. For the good of the Navy and Marine Corps, he must resign.
Mr. Modly made waves last week when he fired Capt. Brett Crozier, the commanding officer of the USS Theodore Roosevelt. Following his action, Mr. Modly released a statement explaining his action. Had he let the story die there, it would have faded with the next news cycle.
But he couldn’t let it go, and the situation took on a decidedly personal tone.
Days after dismissing Capt. Crozier, Mr. Modly flew to Guam and delivered a profane rebuke of Capt. Crozier to the sailors of the Roosevelt. He excoriated the man the crew had cheered for days before and accused him of “betrayal” — a loaded word for anyone, but especially for a Naval officer who swore an oath to the Constitution.
Mr. Modly said these things to young sailors who are far from home, fighting for their health and had just lost a leader that they revered. Such tone-deaf leadership is evidence of a man who has lost touch with those in his charge and is no longer fit to lead.
Mr. Modly’s conduct in the wake of his decision is beneath the dignity of his office. Moreover, he has lost all credibility with our sailors and Marines as a leader with their best interests at heart.
For the good of our Navy and Marine Corps, Mr. Modly must resign.
Tim Watkins,
Flower Mound
Respecting other people’s opinions
I appreciate that the Denton Record-Chronicle has always printed several columnists’ work. Some of them appeal to me and some do not. I read those I like and ignore those I don’t.
It seems to me to be selfish to ask that those who disagree with my perspective should have nothing to read. Thanks for respecting my point of view.
Linda Brock,
Denton