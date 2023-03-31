DRC_Keyboard

Housing problems at UNT

I’m currently a freshman at the University of North Texas and I feel that more people should be concerned about UNT mainly only allowing freshmen to live on campus next year. The university accepted more freshmen than they had the capacity for at the beginning of this year and for next year as well. However, this year there is so little space on campus that they made a sudden but minor announcement stating that upperclassmen had to find housing off campus for the upcoming year as they were only allowing a very limited amount of upperclassmen to live on campus next year.

