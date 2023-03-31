Housing problems at UNT
I’m currently a freshman at the University of North Texas and I feel that more people should be concerned about UNT mainly only allowing freshmen to live on campus next year. The university accepted more freshmen than they had the capacity for at the beginning of this year and for next year as well. However, this year there is so little space on campus that they made a sudden but minor announcement stating that upperclassmen had to find housing off campus for the upcoming year as they were only allowing a very limited amount of upperclassmen to live on campus next year.
The announcement wasn’t seen by very many people, and I only found out when it happened because a friend brought it up in conversation. I see many of my fellow students sharing a sentiment of having not even been aware they weren’t allowed to live on campus and then scrambling to find affordable housing arrangements. I think it was an extremely unprofessional move on UNT’s part to not make bigger announcements that this was happening and that they left so many people in the dark.
In addition to this, the housing market in Denton is already in a poor state, with a major increase in rent since 2020 and less apartments available since last year. I feel like many people will have to drop out or transfer due to an inability to find housing they can afford.
Angela Sanchez,
Denton
No to ‘school choice’
Gov. Greg Abbott is pushing school vouchers using misleading labels like “school choice,” “parent empowerment,” “liberty for the kids,” or “education savings account.” Forth Worth Catholic Bishop Michael Olson is for $8,000 in tax dollars for each student going to Catholic schools. He says it will “empower parents to choose other options,” saying parents are being “denied access to their tax dollars for exercising this natural right.”
School vouchers divert tax dollars from public schools, accountable to the public, to private schools having no accountability for how they use public funds. Gov. Abbott thinks taking money away from public schools will somehow improve them. School vouchers started with the desegregation of public schools as a tool to help white parents send their kids to all white schools.
Let’s extend the logic being used for school vouchers. I don’t want my grandkids using the public tennis courts. There are people using those courts who speak foreign languages. There are people on those courts with dark skin. I want park vouchers.
I’ll use my tax dollars (and some of yours) to buy a membership to a private tennis club. Elected officials are denying my access to my tax dollars so I can exercise my “natural right” to make sure my grandkids can avoid “those other people.”
Home-schoolers want that $8,000 voucher also. So maybe I could use my park voucher to build a tennis court in my own backyard. Surely, diverting dollars from the parks will make the parks better.
It’s an absurd idea.
Dalton Gregory,
Denton
Rising cost of health care
As a resident of Denton County, I am writing to express my concern about the rising cost of health care in our community. The issue of health care affects us all, and it is time for our government to take action to ensure affordable and accessible health care for all.
It is unacceptable that many people in Denton County struggle to pay for basic medical needs, let alone more severe medical conditions. This is a problem that requires immediate attention from our government.
The government should work to regulate health care costs and increase access to affordable health care options. We need policies that ensure that health care providers are not charging unreasonable prices for medical services and that insurance companies do not deny coverage to those who need it most.
Additionally, we must invest in preventative health care measures and programs that address the root causes of medical conditions. This will not only improve the health of our community but also save money in the long run by reducing the need for costly medical interventions.
As a community, we are responsible for ensuring everyone has access to quality healthcare. By regulating health care costs and increasing access to affordable health care options, we can make a real difference in the lives of our fellow citizens.
I urge our elected officials to prioritize this issue and take action to ensure that every person in Denton County has access to affordable and quality health care. Thank you for your attention to this vital issue.
Krishna Tiwadi,
Denton
