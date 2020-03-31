Are such businesses necessary?
I’ve just now reread the mandate of our county Commissioners Court regarding emergency measures addressing the COVID-19 threat that presently plagues us and all the world.
I’m thankful for the diligence of said authorities in protecting the welfare of us all. However, I’m having great difficulty reconciling the court’s specification that liquor stores may remain open, classified as “necessary” businesses, while churches must cease to meet. Can anyone explain this conundrum?
Moreover, other retail business owners (e.g., shops, auto parts stores, clothing stores, et al.) must be shaking their heads at the inconsistencies. I discovered a few days ago that the mandate allows pet grooming shops to remain open (Roonie needed sprucing up), but not barber shops.
I guess my next haircut will be done with animal clippers. Perhaps the mandate needs some fine-tuning?
Dub McClish,
Denton
Time to break up
Remember that relationship? The one where you were so infatuated. They made grand promises, then it turned toxic. You knew the end was coming but just refused to believe. The longer you waited the more determined you became to “make it work.”
President Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic is more proof of who Trump really is. It is more proof he is only interested in himself, his reelection and his popularity.
Before this pandemic, he only hurt the United States, our friends and allies. Now his actions are killing us.
It didn’t have to be this way.
We knew this was coming shortly after China became aware of it. Trump refused to take the problem seriously. Now he refuses to direct supplies to where they are needed and has us fighting among ourselves to try to save ourselves. We are dying because Trump does not want to admit we have a problem, make the hard decisions and put Americans ahead of himself.
China, with 1.2 billion people, has fewer infections than the U.S. with 355 million.
If that is not enough evidence to convince you it is time to end this love affair with Trump, at least I hope you don’t catch the virus and, if you do, there is still room at the hospital, there is a respirator and you survive.
Breaking up is hard to do but always turns out to be the best thing to do when the relationship is as toxic as this one.
William Reed,
Denton