Adapting through the pandemic
As a social work student at the University of North Texas, I appreciated reading about the adaptability of Denton ISD in supporting students who have been affected by this pandemic. Transitioning into a pass/fail system will protect their academic successes and futures.
Parents are doing their best to be accommodating through homeschooling, and it’s important for the education system to meet them halfway. To ensure students do not fall behind, surveys could be sent to follow up to students, teachers and parents, to see how educational progress is being impacted and what steps can be taken for improvement.
Another possible tip for success may be newsletters or resources that provide techniques to teaching and learning at home. Additionally, summer learning can rectify any deficiencies acquired during these times. The pass/fail system will give grace to the adjustments being experienced and will, hopefully, generate self-motivation and strong work ethic.
The support of the education system will be motivational to the parents who have had to acclimate to their new roles and will remove pressure that may have been overwhelming before. With all of the stress presented during these times, the students and their young minds would not benefit from the pressures of the typical grading system.
As others would agree, it’s commendable to see support for this thriving generation. I know that college students at the University of North Texas are grateful for the adjustments that have been made to the grading system.
Stephanie Locke,
Fort Worth
Constructive criticism
As a student, I’ve lived off-campus for a couple of years, along with several of my peers. In traveling around Denton, I’ve had multiple issues with the construction. I understand construction is necessary and benefits most residents of the city, but this could be done a different way. At one point, there were several major intersections being worked on at the same time, making it difficult to drive through Denton. Bonnie Brae, Interstate 35, the new Buc-ee’s exit and Hickory Street are a few examples of major roadways that were under construction at the same time.
As a student living in Denton, it’s difficult to navigate during construction. Last year, I lived in north Denton and had to drive on Carroll every morning for school. In this commute, there were times when construction was occurring, but I had no time to take that into account and was late to class. I understand construction must be done and that it’s helpful, but I believe it’s counterproductive if done simultaneously. When half of our city is under construction at the same time, it reflects poorly on our city and risks putting individuals in danger due to the unknown.
After some roadways and exits were finished, I’ve definitely benefited from them and can say they’re better now than they were before. Overall, I do agree with the city in trying to make Denton a better place. I feel that it could have been spaced out a little better.
Breanna Roden,
Denton