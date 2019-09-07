Serving others vs. serving oneself
I firmly believe we’re here to learn; we’re here to serve; and we’re here to learn to serve.
Life isn’t all about me or you. There can be immense personal satisfaction in serving others. In serving others, we can therefore also serve ourselves, perhaps even more.
In fact, true altruism or selflessness may not exist. We may only do what brings us satisfaction. In some cases, we may seek satisfaction in money, power, physical gratification. In other cases, we may decide to serve others because such service brings us pleasure and satisfaction in knowing that we are doing more than just serving ourselves.
For example, a man may serve only himself by cheating on his wife or ignoring his family by constantly playing video games, or he may choose to work hard at a job he hates and also have the “fun” at home of changing diapers, preparing food and washing dishes to satisfy his family’s needs.
A woman may serve only herself by cheating on her husband or ignoring her family by constantly watching TV or reading romance novels, or she may choose to work hard at a job she hates and also have the “fun” at home of changing diapers, preparing food and washing dishes to satisfy her family’s needs.
There’s indeed a burst of short-term satisfaction in serving only ourselves, but there’s longer-term satisfaction in doing what we know is the right thing by serving others.
Which is the better choice? You decide.
Lee Nahrgang,
Denton
Thankful for our differences
I would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. John T. Weber for his highly informative letter to the Denton Record-Chronicle on Sept. 3. I’m so grateful he took the time to research Dr. Kanai’s 2011 study on the differences in brain structure between the liberal and conservative brain. The good doctor’s resume is too long to include.
I now have a greater appreciation of artists such as actor Robert De Niro, whose golden oratory in regard to our president has expanded my vocabulary. I had no idea how one expletive could be used so many times in just one sentence.
I also can appreciate the articulate speech of the singer Madonna, who has considered blowing up the White House. And what about that inspired righteous anger of the great Ashley Judd. And those adorable pink knit caps!
My knowledge of government has been expanded by singer Taylor Swift, who stated in a speech recently that she fears for our democracy under this administration. And to think for all these years I’ve been pledging allegiance to a representative republic. Who knew?
I am also one those “religious zealots,” with faith in God, who believes in protecting and preserving the lives of the unborn.
I evidently lack your morality, sir, in the belief in late-term abortion and the practice of leaving those precious babies who’ve survived these procedures to die uncared for and unloved.
I haven’t even addressed the Affordable Care Act, with its outrageous deductibles and limited benefits, or the endless social programs that drain taxpayer dollars and have little accountability.
If you, sir, are an example of enlightenment, then I will thank the Lord every day for having a brain different from yours.
Maryann Silber,
Denton