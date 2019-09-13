Highly paid higher ups
Mark Twain had three dogs — I Know, You Know and Don’t Know. Typically, I can relate to the last one best, but not today. What made me think of Mr. Twain’s three dogs was a front-page article in this newspaper on Sept. 7 relating to the United Way.
My father used to donate to them until the day 20 years ago when he read that their CEO was traveling to Europe in the Concorde with average round-trip ticket prices of $12,000. The article pointed out that the gentleman made about $800,000 a year.
“For a nonprofit, that’s not bad,” said my father. “Wish I was a nonprofit,” said I. Needless to say, he never donated to them again. I checked, and today’s CEO of United Way Worldwide is making over $1.2 million a year as his “nonprofit” compensation. What’s wrong with this scenario? I asked myself.
Plenty, I figured, but I wasn’t going to dwell on it; after all, you don’t have to see the skunk to know it stinks. I’m sure that at the bottom level, they do help some people, but at the top level it smells like an out-and-out scam.
That’s when I thought of Mark Twain’s first dog, I Know. I believe a scam after all, even if it’s held at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, is a still a scam. I suppose that’s why Mr. Twain once said: “The more I learn about people, the more I like my dog.”
Manuel Taboada,
Denton
We shouldn't take the US for granted
Eighteen years ago, on Sept. 11, 2001, was a day the people of the United States had not experienced since the attack on Pearl Harbor. It really was a harder one to take because most in this country saw it live on TV.
Afterwards on my way to Lewisville, I saw something that made me proud of the people of this country. Most of the time we take our country for granted and enjoy a way of life and the freedoms it brings. That morning driving on Interstate 35, which is usually a racetrack for those going to work, I and many others showed their love for this country.
I was driving slower thinking about what I had just seen, as were all the others on the road with me. Instead of driving 65 or 70, we were driving 40 or 50. Few were passing anyone or cutting in and out with the selfishness that some drivers have. I am sure the people of this country all had the same response to what had happened in New York.
I wish today that we could have those feelings again and keep them going for our sake and those that follow. At least we should try.
James Penton,
Denton