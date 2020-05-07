Effective today, Denton no longer has a newspaper. As a subscriber of 30-plus years, this is a day that I never thought I would see. However, with the troubles facing the news industry, it is not surprising. In today’s world, citizens trust the news from the mainstream news outlets at about the same level they like their government — and both for the same reason.
However, the disappearance of the Record-Chronicle has been coming for a long time and anyone who has been paying attention knows that. It went from a place where it delivered the local and sometimes state and national news to a position of being a liberal rag in the past few years, making it harder and harder to justify reading.
I will miss having a newspaper to curse at each day because occasionally something was printed that I could accept. When those days came (few and far between) I was able to justify my subscription.
Goodbye, RC. You may be missed ...
Don Boozer,
Denton
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Denton Record-Chronicle is still a daily newspaper, available seven days a week via the e-Edition — an exact duplication of what the print newspaper looks like, plus some additional content, delivered daily by 3:10 a.m. in your email inbox and on DentonRC.com.