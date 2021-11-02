“I never wonder to see men wicked, but I often wonder to see them not ashamed.”
— Jonathon Swift
In reading Zaira Perez’s Denton Record-Chronicle article on Nov. 2 about the upcoming prosecution of Capitol rioter and Denton County Realtor Jenna Ryan, I was not surprised to read Ryan’s comments in the sentencing memorandum that expressed her privileged, elitist views. In them she expressed her secure feeling that “she wouldn’t go to jail because she has ‘blonde hair,’ ‘white skin,’ ‘a great job’ and ‘a great future.’”
In his book, Our Own Worst Enemy, Tom Nichols noted that the rioters on Jan. 6 were not disenfranchised or oppressed people in a peaceful assembly. “Instead, a detailed analysis by two scholars at the University of Chicago of those arrested for their part in the insurrection found that the January riot was a day-camp outing for middle-aged, middle class Americans. With an average age of 40, many were CEOs, shop owners, doctors, lawyers, IT specialists and accountants … [T]his was a bored ‘lumpenbourgeoisie,’ a narcissistic and mostly affluent middle class of deep pockets and shallow minds who paid lip service to democracy but had no interests in it if the results of the democratic elections offended them.”
Clearly Jenna Ryan fits this identity. And for her ignominious participation in it, she should receive no less than the 60 days’ jail time and $500 fine that the prosecution is calling for.
In the article, law professor Michael Maslanka observed that “some folks connected to the riot have argued that they were exercising their First Amendment right to free speech.” But that right ended at the point where the vocal dissenters overran the barricades surrounding the Capitol. Once they pushed past Capitol police security or followed those who did, their free speech rights became illegal trespassing at the very least.
It’s not unlikely that some Trump supporters who got to the Capitol and saw the violent insurrection it had become turned away from it. But too many, like Jenna Ryan, got caught up in the moment and allowed the vitriolic assault she participated in to override what critical thinking skills she may have had. Her privileged attitude about the whole affair demonstrates how little she understands that the rule of law applies equally (or should at least) to her, despite her feelings that this illegal mayhem was “the best day of her life.”
Should the court in its sentencing fail to show Ms. Ryan that her actions were a threat to our democracy and let her off with little more than a stern warning not to do it again, she will likely feel vindicated in her unlawful behavior. Sans any jail time the prosecution is asking for would be seen as a kick in the head for less privileged citizens who’ve served greater jail time for minor infractions simply because they were not part of the elite clan that Jenna Ryan belongs to.
Domestic terrorism is rising at alarming rates, according to the director of the U.S. National Intelligence Agency. Often it begins with the seemingly innocent and naive actions of willing participants like Jenna Ryan. Serious and measured incarcerations for such wanton acts will hopefully inhibit those who think their social status will allow such abuses to avoid any consequential punishment.