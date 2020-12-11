Conversations surrounding 5G technology have been increasing recently, and with good reason. With the ability to transform countless areas of our work and lives, including entertainment and healthcare delivery, injecting trillions into the global economy and helping first responders save lives, 5G is proving to be a key element of a brighter future.
5G, the fifth-generation wireless system, will feature speeds up to 100 times faster than the current 4G, paving the way for innovation across a broad range of industries. Committing to 5G means a commitment to a technological evolution that will better position our state as the best place to do business and improve the lives of citizens statewide.
With all of the hype surrounding 5G, Texans are likely wondering when they will get to experience the benefits of this technology. Recent research found that 78% of Texans support their city leadership taking faster action to implement 5G technology. Major carriers have already announced that 5G is available in several markets in Texas, and full coverage could be realized if Texas commits to the necessary infrastructure — which means buy-in from local and state governments.
5G requires new fiber lines, additional small low-powered antennas known as small cell nodes, and regulatory changes from local and state governments. Without the right infrastructure and policies in place, 5G cannot happen.
Texas demonstrated tremendous leadership in 2017 when the legislature passed Senate Bill 1004. This legislation has been instrumental in creating a framework for the expansion of critical telecommunications infrastructure throughout the state, and the work of our elected officials has been used as a model across the country. As of today, 30 states have adopted legislation, many of which contain provisions similar to those in SB 1004.
Since the passage of SB 1004, Crown Castle has deployed small cell nodes in the public right of way in more than 20 Texas cities. Paramount to this success is a mutual understanding of the need for this critical infrastructure among leadership at the mayoral and staff levels of cities across the state.
However, there is still work to be done. A recent report from Whistleout.com found that Texas ranks 32nd of the 50 states and District of Columbia for a fast mobile network connection. So much of our world increasingly depends on connectivity, and an already strained network in Texas has been pushed to the limit with the coronavirus pandemic’s onset. Businesses and families are relying on a fast, quality connection now more than ever before for work, education and personal connections with friends and family in this socially distant world. Local leadership must step up and commit to infrastructure and policy that serves the needs of Texans, whether they are conducting e-commerce or navigating the challenges of remote learning.
In order to fully realize 5G in Texas, there are several specific opportunities for continued leadership at the local level. These include key actions like updating provisions related to onerous spacing restrictions on the placement of small cell nodes that have been adopted by many cities, revising shot-clocks to allow for the faster deployment of infrastructure, and removing provisions that prohibit the deployment of small cell nodes in residential areas. In addition, cities should look to embrace new construction technologies for infrastructure like microtrenching fiber, which is 80% faster than traditional trenching and significantly less disruptive to vehicular and pedestrian traffic.
5G technology will change the face of Texas by making us more competitive, expanding public safety, empowering businesses and powering the internet of things. Now is the time to ensure Texas is ready. We look forward to working together with municipalities throughout the state to ensure Texas continues to set the standard for leadership across the country.