“You people in the United States think you are free, but you’re not really free,” the man told me with a toothy grin. “Here in Mexico, we are truly free.” I did not understand, so I asked him to explain. He said, “If I want to drive 60 mph through a school zone, I do it. That is freedom.”
“What happens if you get stopped by the police?” I asked.
“I give him a $20 bribe, and he lets me go. That is freedom.”
The only thing I could say was that we had very different definitions of freedom. Obviously to him, it meant, “I can do whatever I want.” Of course, all of us here in America would say that is not what freedom means.
Or would we?
Lately, it seems that more and more people think it does. We have a whole group of people who say “freedom” allows them to refuse to get the vaccine.
Explain to me how that is not the same as “I can do whatever I want.” People who refuse the vaccine are not ignorant. They have studied science, and they understand how it works. They know about herd immunity. They just don’t want to do it. And to them, freedom means, “I can do what I want.”
Now, here’s a thought for you: When the Founding Fathers spoke of “freedom,” they meant “freedom from tyranny” not “freedom to do what you want.”
What’s that you say? Making people get the vaccine is tyranny? Come on!
What do we know about tyranny around here? In a tyranny, the dictator would get the vaccine first. Then his family, then his friends, and then only the people he chooses. Neither Trump nor Biden have done that. The USA has never lived under a tyrant, and we never will.
Of course, we believe in “the pursuit of happiness.” If you want to camp in the state park, you can. But if you want to camp there without paying a fee, you can’t. There’s a limit to how much happiness you can pursue.
We do indeed have freedom from tyranny, thank the Lord, and bless the veterans. But we do not have freedom to do things that may hurt others.
We have done that too many times in Texas. As far back as the Alamo. Where we fought for freedom — the freedom to own slaves.
Our American definition of freedom does not allow us to speed through school zones. Or bribe police officers. To us, freedom means we put selfish desires aside. We stop at red lights, put children in car seats, wear clothes in public, and we can’t hurt people, no matter how ignorant they are. We also follow state laws such as carrying a driver’s license. And city codes such as mowing our front lawns.
To us, freedom means we do what is best for everyone, not just ourselves. And it means that we are willing to compromise with people who disagree with us. We are willing to work things out together as a nation.
So if you would, for the sake of freedom and everyone’s well-being, please get vaccinated and wear a face mask.