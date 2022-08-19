This editorial was first published in the Tampa Bay Times. Guest editorials don’t necessarily reflect the Denton Record-Chronicle’s opinions.

Local news publishers in America are struggling — and it’s not for a lack of news to report, not for lack of an audience or the public’s trust. Publishers simply aren’t being paid for the journalism they produce, because Big Tech misuses its market power to siphon off billions of dollars in online advertising. Bipartisan legislation in Congress would help level the playing field so these newsrooms can continue serving their communities.

Tags

Recommended for you