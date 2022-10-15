With the Nov. 8 general election quickly approaching — and early voting beginning in eight days — the Denton Record-Chronicle is reminding all candidates on the ballot in Denton County to submit an essay and their supporters to submit a paid endorsement letter.

Candidates may submit, free of charge, an essay of up to 500 words, along with a photo, detailing why voters should vote for them. No personal or party attacks against opponents will be allowed. Those essays will be accepted for print until Nov. 3.

SEAN McCRORY is the executive editor of the Denton Record-Chronicle.

