Recently, Manuel Taboada (on July 31) and Lee Nahrgang (on Aug. 7) offered timely insights. In regard to editorial material, the former reproves contributors’ passion to reform others, and the latter objects to authorial rage. The content from area writers, especially those infected by “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” too often fit these criticisms. How likely is the distempered discourse to calm down?
This prospect is doubtful because we risk becoming what we hate, thus feeding stridency. Much like the Jacobins of the French Revolution, the far left, whom Mark Levin characterizes as American Marxists, detest the Judeo-Christian faith. Envying the creator, they reject traditional views about faith and morality. For example, accepting one’s sex rather than reworking the plumbing and scrambling the hormones hurts feelings, the bedrock of autonomous individuality. Ironically, they promote Critical Race Theory, which condemns whites as inherently racist, thus further indicting Caucasians for their skin tone, which is reverse racism.
Religion remains the great divider. Two positions cannot be simultaneously true: God is supreme, or he is not, perhaps even dead. Dostoevsky, whom Tsarist absolutists punished with Siberian exile, warns in The Brothers Karamozov, “If God is dead, then everything is permitted.” Ardent secularism cannot tolerate a transcendent authority in which to submit; consequently, this viewpoint pretends that humans are perfectible through reason, a lethal assumption in France in 1789.
If we reason by abstractions, the perfectionist option entices us, for example, calling for “social justice.” Social justice warriors, though, should clarify when and where in history “social justice” produced a viable society superior to its predecessor. Robespierre’s devotees sought absolute justice without opposition (foreshadowing “follow the science”?), the penalty being a literal separation of head from heart on the guillotine.
Edmund Burke’s Reflections on the Revolution in France predicted the bloodbath surging from perfecting citizens and imposing uniformity masqueraded as equality. In contrast, our founders studied the classics, history and political theory to craft a Declaration and Constitution to encourage virtue and to restrain evil, convinced that no government can perfect fallible humans. James Madison wisely opposed one interest against another, which produced equal opportunity but unequal outcomes.
More recently, totalitarian China and Russia dictated perfection. Novelist Alexandr Solzhenitsyn’s Templeton Address indicts such reformers: “The main cause of the ruinous Revolution that swallowed up some 60 million of our people: ‘Men have forgotten God; that’s why all this has happened.’”
What are the prospects for a more tolerant, inclusive Left? Sadly, the New Puritans agonize that someone somewhere might enjoy the diversity of political and moral views — which must be reformed. Only “woke” views on masks, election integrity, the environment, race and open borders matter. Diversity from their soft tyranny demands cancellation.
So long as leftist absolutists presume to perfect others, our “Woke” Puritans will bask in their self-worship, confirmed by “experts” such as Anthony Fauci. An expert, though, masters only a sliver of knowledge, not the fullness of life. “Woke” certitude and fervency dismiss traditionalists’ faith, hope and love. Raging reformers pursue utopian fancies, despite the dystopian violence in our cities, the influx of disease and scarcely employable illegal immigrants, manufactured racial strife and a wobbly economy.