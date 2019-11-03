Well, here I sit suffering writer’s block trying to put together my reflections on the past four months of being involved with the Editorial Board of the Denton Record-Chronicle. Being raised on a cotton farm near Muleshoe, Texas (that’s located 18 miles from Earth), I am generally a person of few words, and as a writer I would make a goof brick mason. But please allow me to try.
One day, I was reading the paper and noticed a request for a community member to make an application to be part of the paper’s Editorial Board. I had no clue what that meant but thought what the heck, maybe I could learn something and possibly, just possibly, make a difference. The application was made, and wonder of wonders the phone rang, and on the other end was Sean McCrory, editor of the paper, wanting to talk about serving on the board.
We had a wonderful conversation, and in that conversation, I related that I was a conservative and that I was wanting to bring the paper more to the center. Next thing I knew, I was invited to join this merry band, and indeed the learning process began.
I started to understand how the paper worked and how events and stories were covered and gathered for publication. I understood how the people in leadership at the paper, I believe, really care about what goes on in the community and want us to be informed. And I also understood that they (management) seriously considered my ideas and suggestions and even printed a couple of my opinion pieces. Thank you for that.
I learned from organizations that serve our community, meeting with us during live-streamed appearances. I began to understand some of the issues and impacts on these organizations and how they are trying to meet the needs of those less fortunate living in our community, and that we all should be involved, working toward the solution.
Some in the community complain that the Record-Chronicle is a liberal-leaning paper. In the four months that I spent on the board, I think basically that the paper is more center than left. So why the liberal perception? Well, first of all, like newspapers of today, papers subscribe to the wire services such as The Associated Press, Washington Post and others, which are basically liberal outlets, so the paper does not have much control in what is sent to them.
To their credit, articles written by the staff reporters are basically balanced and well-written, seeking the truth. Syndicated columns fall under the same general idea, but on the whole, I think there is balance in that area. Write more editorials of your own. Most could care less what Houston, Dallas or The Washington Post think about anything. What do you think about what is going on in our community?
The next item is the letters and local opinion essays. My conservative friends, stop complaining about the liberality in these areas and start writing back — express your opinion; the paper will print them. Conservatives need to start speaking up. Pastors need to start writing religion articles that express the truth and how we should live. I don’t think that God is black, nor white, green or blue. He is a holy, righteous God.
I have said too much. Did I meet some good people? Yes, I did. Did I have a learning experience? You bet. Would I do it again? In a minute!
Thank you for allowing me to serve.