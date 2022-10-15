The 88th Texas Legislature is set to convene on Jan. 10, 2023, and I am already deep into policy discussions on property taxes, education and strengthening the Texas economy. This session brings with it plenty of opportunities to address these and other priority issues facing our great state.
This will be my first session representing Wise County, and I am honored to be fighting for them in Austin. The new district boundaries officially take effect on the first day of the session. We will be opening a district office in downtown Decatur soon thereafter and will have scheduled office hours.
This will also be my first session as the senior representative from the Denton County delegation in the Texas House. I look forward to welcoming our new members as we grow from four to five representatives in the lower chamber. As we get closer to the new year, my office will be releasing details about visiting the Capitol and how to stay current on legislative activities.
Back in Austin, the House committees are concluding their work for the interim session and preparing reports on the charges each committee received from the Speaker’s Office. The committee reports will likely lead to policy recommendations on everything from property tax reform to securing the border. There also is a healthy discussion on school choice, as lawmakers look for ways to strengthen tools for parents who want to improve education outcomes for their children. And all eyes will be on Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s forthcoming Biennial Revenue Estimate, which will give budget writers the necessary guidelines to begin working on the new two-year budget. The BRE is a forecast of the Texas economy and sets spending limits to ensure lawmakers propose and pass a balanced budget. Gov. Greg Abbott has been a vocal supporter of putting as much as half of any surplus from the BRE into property tax relief.
These discussions will continue in the months ahead. During that time, I would also like to hear what policy issues you are interested in following or would like to engage in this session. There are a lot of resources to help you stay up to date. Committee and floor activities are available via livestream, and Texas Legislature Online allows you to follow legislation as it advances through the process. If you would like to share your policy priorities, please email them to Lynn.Stucky@house.texas.gov.
As your voice in the Texas Legislature, I will be fighting for secure borders. I will stand with parents and educators to fight for the best education for all children. I will support our law enforcement so they can keep our communities safe. And I will continue to push for stronger property tax reform and relief. Texas must hold the line if we are going to keep the Texas Miracle thriving for our children and grandchildren.
State Rep. LYNN STUCKY, R-Denton, won the Republican primary for state House 64 in March. With no Democratic opponent running against him, he will retain his state House seat and be up for re-election again in 2024.