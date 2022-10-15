The 88th Texas Legislature is set to convene on Jan. 10, 2023, and I am already deep into policy discussions on property taxes, education and strengthening the Texas economy. This session brings with it plenty of opportunities to address these and other priority issues facing our great state.

This will be my first session representing Wise County, and I am honored to be fighting for them in Austin. The new district boundaries officially take effect on the first day of the session. We will be opening a district office in downtown Decatur soon thereafter and will have scheduled office hours.

State Rep. LYNN STUCKY, R-Denton, won the Republican primary for state House 64 in March. With no Democratic opponent running against him, he will retain his state House seat and be up for re-election again in 2024.

