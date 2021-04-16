The April 7 guest view editorial from the Weatherford Democrat praises western novelist Larry McMurtry, a University of North Texas graduate, calling him “the essential Texan.” Undeniably, he gained much notoriety for his novels, especially Lonesome Dove, the trail-drive epic turned into a beloved TV mini-series. Memorable performances by Tommy Lee Jones and Robert Duval enrich the fantasy, as does the soundtrack by Basil Poledouris. However, the column’s effusive praise suggests emotivism rather than knowing the heritage enriched by serious Western fiction.
McMurtry likened Lonesome Dove to Gone with the Wind, which is a mixed compliment. Yes, both novels tell riveting tales that translate memorably to film and deserve repeated viewing as entertainment. The comparison, though, reveals much more. Margaret Mitchell wrote to refute Uncle Tom’s Cabin for its indictment of slavery through the slave Tom, the bravest Christian hero in American literature. Even though Hattie McDowell’s cinematic Mammy portrays Black slaves as cheerful and grateful, we know better. The Mitchell pageant entertains while it propagandizes an imaginary South estranged from history. Similarly, Lonesome Dove parades perverse outcasts to ridicule film heroes such as John Wayne and Gary Cooper, who would not steal cattle to build a herd. Sadly, most readers cannot name other novelists who wrote about the cattle drives and westward expansion.
The Weatherford editorial lauds McMurtry, who “followed in the footsteps of many great Texas writers, including J. Frank Dobie,” whose columns for the Dallas Morning News and Walter Prescott Webb’s The Texas Rangers enthused thousands of Texans about heroic settlers. Scholars who read substantive southwestern novels portray McMurtry less charitably. Former UNT English professor James Ward Lee’s The Essays and the General Criticism in Clay Reynold’s Taking Stock (SMU 1989) quotes McMurtry’s “Southwestern Literature,” which scorns Dobie: “a congealed mass of virtually undifferentiated anecdotage endlessly repetitious, thematically empty, structureless, and carelessly written.” Dobie’s previous praise for the younger writer did not deserve venom, but gratitude and respect are foreign to an iconoclast who resents greatness in others.
Lee’s article quotes Dallas Times Herald columnist Bryan Wooley on McMurtry’s Ever a Bridegroom: “Every few years ‘McMurtry feels the need to defecate on Texas.’” A. C. Greene, author of The 50+ Best Books on Texas (UNT), notes hypocrisy: “His weakness as a critic comes at those points where he seems to deny anyone the right to have a differing opinion.” Mark Busby, author of the UNT Press biography, observes: “Lonesome Dove begins to seem like a novel too crowded with incidents, with everything that could possibly happen on one drive but never did.” Francis Abernathy of the Texas Folklore Society laments: “It’s like a kid who’s 40 years old and is still talking about how bad his mother treated him.”
Fans lightly acquainted with Southwestern history and fiction enjoy McMurtry’s tales, which are more literary than those of Zane Grey and Louis L’Amour. However, the characters in Lonesome Dove and other novels scarcely resemble our pioneer ancestors. They are worthy acquaintances, but Larry McMurtry is not the essential guide to their time and values.