“Worry does not empty tomorrow of its sorrow. It empties today of its strength.”
— Corrie Ten Boom
There’s an old expression about personal freedom — it stops where your fist meets my jaw.
It clearly connotes that you cannot express yourself in ways that pose a physical threat to others. One of the the most classic examples of this is the Supreme Court’s “clear and present danger” standard that stood for 50 years. But that standard applied to speech that could possibly lead to dangerous results for innocent people. Today that speech must be directly related to “imminent lawless action.”
In this era of the unseen COVID-19 virus, however, what’s “imminent” is also unseen. So should we throw caution to the wind with this condition that most of us have never experienced? I would argue that it would be both selfish and irreversibly life-threatening to millions. But as recent newscasts have demonstrated, there are those who have claimed their personal freedoms take precedence over this pandemic health crisis.
These appear to be folks, albeit a minority, who cannot see beyond their routine, pre-COVID-19 behaviors, that if brought back by relaxing social distance practices too quickly will likely wind up elevating long-term hospitalizations and even death, adding to the increased threat and diminishing of our nation’s doctors, nursing staff and all other health care workers.
The fear that comes from being financially insecure is enveloping millions who have never known any long-term hardship of this kind. Along with the uncertainty of when we will be rid of this health threat and the belief by some that it’s nothing worse than what we go through each year with the flu, this all has led some to react out of panic. In doing so, many will likely become infected or infect others (including their own children) with the coronavirus without even knowing it until it’s too late.
You can have this deadly bug and not show any symptoms if you’re one of the multitude who are asymptomatic. A condition you won’t even be aware of if you haven’t been tested. And because most Americans have not, with testing being hampered by political divisiveness that ignores the science, this pandemic has yet to see the lengths and breadths it will ravage this country with.
Today’s outraged “Don’t tread on me crowd” is using this misapplication of their First Amendment rights to circumvent those safeguards put in place to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, which as of this writing has infected over 1.3 million Americans and killed over 80,000. And those numbers may not reflect but half of those who have died from COVID-19-related conditions.
According to Daniel Weinberger, an associate professor of epidemiology at the Yale School of Public Health, “not everyone who dies due to COVID-19 is going to have ‘COVID’ listed on their death certificate or get counted in those official statistics; so there is going to be some level of undercounting. Because of the lags in the [mortality] data and how long it takes to report and backfill the data, it’s going to be some time before we have a handle on how much it’s underreported. A conservative estimate is that the real number [of COVID-19 deaths] is maybe 1½ or two times higher than what the reported numbers are.”
It is an abuse of the constitutional concept of personal freedom for protesters to use their libertarian ideology to force local and state governments to end their stay-at-home orders. The loss of freedom they are alleging are actions we expect our government to decisively engage in with a national crisis, not unlike what occurred following the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor in 1941. Everyone’s personal freedom of a healthy life and a chance to survive this virus in order to preserve our society and economy are at stake
This is not a left vs. right, Democrat vs. Republican issue. It is a global issue in which the U.S. stands out as the most vulnerable victim of this silent killer. Why would anyone think their economic future isn’t based on keeping this pandemic from spreading to far greater numbers than it already has?
How remorseful would they be if they unwittingly brought it into their homes because they have falsely bought into the treacherous narrative that it’s all just a political hoax perpetrated by the enemies of Donald Trump?