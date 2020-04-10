“Everyone rises to their level of incompetence.” — Laurence J. Peter
As one of thousands now who are forced to remain at a distance from loved ones laid up in a hospital ICU with COVID-19, I stand in awe and admiration of the medical men and women who now are our only link and life support for those we entrust them to save, where that’s medically possible, and hopefully and earnestly return them to us.
My adult daughter Eileen was barely able to call an ambulance on Saturday evening, March 21, suffering from severe shortness of breath. The EMC crew arrived in time but had to carry her down three flights of stairs from the apartment she shares with a roommate.
The roommate followed the ambulance to Medical City Lewisville but was abruptly stopped at the door and firmly notified that he could not accompany her into the hospital. Protocol was now in place to prohibit any non-medical personnel beyond the barrier the hospital had put in place to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
We were on our way down there when her roommate contacted us to let us know that we would not be allowed entry. We feared as much before we headed out, and now it was clear that time was going to be a necessary burden in our life, unlike anything we’ve experienced before.
It was nearly three days before the COVID-19 test came back, and to our relief, it was negative. But the ICU staff felt it was a false negative based on how rapidly her condition deteriorated, and they were going to proceed as if it were the coronavirus now spreading across this country and the world. A second and ultimately a third test would later reveal that our daughter did not have the COVID-19 virus.
Yet she remains in an adjoining ICU unit there because her kidneys have failed, and they are unable to control her rate of breathing. They keep her heavily sedated and only reduce this sedation to see if she can sustain her own breathing. Being intubated and awakening in unfamiliar surroundings is not conducive to a tranquil state for Eileen, so her return to an awakened state is short.
Her mom and I can only imagine the fear she’s experiencing. The last words she was physically able to convey to us that awful night in the ER over her cell phone was “Daddy, I’m scared.”
I am now and will forever be grateful to the care my daughter has received from the doctors and nurses in that ICU unit. They’re patient and respectfully detailed as they share with us her progress each day on the phone. We thank them for their courage and commitment and pray that they stay safe.
Our anguish, however, has been heightened by the fact that this pandemic was so mishandled by the Trump administration, adding to our worried state. Over the past few weeks, we have learned that this administration failed to act in a timely and decisive manner with this coronavirus.
Evidence of this COVID-19 outbreak in China was made known back in early January. Every president before Trump has always put the fear of such a pandemic at or near the top of their list. But the man-child in the oval office was so consumed about his impeachment and how this health threat would affect the economy (and thus his campaign) that he waited until it was too late to instigate the actions necessary to minimize this health threat to the American people.
A recent Washington Post article summed up the situation I thought rather cogently.
“Despite these and other extreme steps [the Trump White House has taken two months after first being notified of the pandemic threat], the United States will likely go down as the country that was supposedly best prepared to fight a pandemic but ended up catastrophically overmatched by the novel coronavirus, sustaining heavier casualties than any other nation.”
This blatant and inexcusable failure in leadership on the national level has put our health care system and those who work on the front lines in a serious downward spiral. One that will take perhaps years to fully recover. My blood boils each time I see Donald Trump try to take credit for actions that he had no time for when initially faced with this reality.
My daughter, and thousands like her, along with those who treat them have been put at greater risk by the likes of someone who has no crisis experience and relies on bluster to dupe the public into believing he can make America great. God help us if this man who has demonstrated (through his mishandling of this crisis) that he’s unable to walk and chew gum simultaneously gets reelected.