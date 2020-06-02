“Any man’s death diminishes me, because I am involved in Mankind.”
— John Donne
The recent death of George Floyd resulting from an 8½-minute knee choke applied by an apparently insensitive white Minneapolis cop has stirred the ire of a nation already experiencing massive amounts of human loss from an equally insensitive coronavirus. But the latter is a consequence of nature beyond our control and humans’ susceptibility to it, while the other is an irrational choice made by a man who felt empowered to take such horrific action.
The use of deadly force by those entrusted with the public’s safety is one that time after time has gone beyond any measure of human decency, even more so with white enforcers toward people of color. Public outrage over such atrocious behavior in this nation seems to have done very little to correct it over the centuries. Not only for the unarmed blacks who have been the victims of such cruelty but for those of us who are white who’ve borne witness and are repulsed by it.
We all understand how people in uniform employed to protect civil society can overreact when their lives feel threatened by violent sources. They put themselves on the line each day to do their jobs while facing such dangers. But not all perceived threats require deadly force reactions. Most who serve in these capacities understand this and have shown the restraint their training provided them.
There are those few, however, within the larger ranks who are incapable of incorporating these necessary restraints into their behavior, and in time the Derek Chauvins of this world come to the forefront, too often after the worst of their behavior is enacted. George Floyd was handcuffed and physically restrained after being suspected of passing a counterfeit $20 bill. He had no weapon, and videos have not revealed him resisting arrest in any threatening manner.
After having the good fortune to meet Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon at one of Keely Briggs’ District 2 town hall meetings last year, I was impressed with his insights on handling conditions that would put his officers in harm’s way. But Chief Dixon, like all the nation’s other police chiefs, likely has those rogue elements within the ranks that will needlessly step beyond established protocols when the occasion presents itself. Their acts will inevitably lead to the unwarranted death of a citizen whose socioeconomic circumstances place them at the discretion of an officer who should never had made the cut in training or should have been weeded out much earlier in their career.
As citizens, we cannot simply expect that our choice of those we put in law enforcement leadership positions to be the catchall, do-all for individuals under their command who will lash out some day and create an ugly image for the entire force that can elicit violent public reaction. There will always be that element within law enforcement ranks to protect their own that can blur their vision to acts of inhumanity by fellow officers.
This systemic problem between white cops and black citizens has to have the support of a legitimized citizens group that includes professionals trained to spot potential deadly behavior. Their mission should entail the routine and vigorous monitoring of law enforcement and act decisively on those who demonstrate the propensity to go beyond reasonable measures to protect themselves and the civil society writ large.
It’s been more than a century since another black man, Frederick Douglas, warned us that, “Power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did, and it never will.” Active participation by a multiracial citizens oversight group is now necessary to ensure that the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Dante Parker and Tanisha Anderson, to name a few, are not in vain.