The Denton Record-Chronicle Editorial Board is pleased to announce the selection of its next community board member, Lance Cooper of Denton.
Cooper divides his time between researching historical events, practicing law, writing fiction and — most recently — producing a podcast about the history of slavery in Texas, called The Other Side of the Story: Slavery in Texas. He is married to local attorney Cynthia Burkett
He holds a Bachelor of Arts in History from Baylor University, a master’s in American history from the University of North Texas and a law degree from Texas Tech University. He served as an editor of Black’s Law Dictionary (7th ed.) and has written a number of articles related to law and Texas history in scholarly journals. He is also the author of Let My Soul Fly, a novel for children and adults about slavery in Texas.
Cooper will serve a four-month term on the Editorial Board beginning Sept. 1 and ending Dec. 31. He replaces longtime Denton resident Carolyn Bednar, who served on the Editorial Board from May 1 to Aug. 31.
In applying to join the Editorial Board, Cooper said he was looking for an opportunity to learn more about his community after moving to Denton from Austin six years ago.
“I’ve long been interested in political and historical issues, and I enjoy staying as current as I can, time permitting, on local issues,” Cooper said in his application. “… Since moving back, I’ve enjoyed catching up on what’s going on in Denton. I also like to stay current on issues generally — I subscribe to the daily editions of The New York Times and The Washington Post (as well as, of course, the DRC). I usually pick up a Wall Street Journal on the weekends.”
As part of the Record-Chronicle‘s Editorial Board, Cooper will participate fully in discussions of local topics on which to editorialize and coverage topics that will resonate with our readers. As well, he will participate in discussions with community leaders and groups appearing before the board.
At the conclusion of his four-month term, Cooper will write a column sharing his experience with readers.
SEAN McCRORY is the executive editor of the Denton Record-Chronicle. He can be reached at sean.mccrory@dentonrc.com or by calling 940-566-6879.