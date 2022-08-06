I’m writing this five days after the last jazz broadcast at KNTU.
The headline for this essay is a riff on Kulu Se Mama, the title of the last album recorded by jazz giant John Coltrane, a reference more Dentonites might get if we generally promoted our jazz heritage. But to a surprising degree, this is a jazz city that disses jazz.
You’ve probably heard about the seven-time Grammy-nominated One O’Clock Lab Band, one of nine 19-member “O’Clock” bands at the University of North Texas. But did you know its roots trace back to 1927? And that in the ‘60s they played to an audience of 40 million on Voice of America and performed at the White House with Stan Getz and Duke Ellington? Did you know that UNT is home to the first degree-granting collegiate jazz program in the United States — launched 75 years ago — and reputedly the largest in the world? The full libraries of both legendary bandleaders Stan Kenton and Maynard Ferguson are housed at UNT.
There are other American cities with prominent connections to the history of jazz. There’s New Orleans, of course, where African polyrhythms first met European band instruments and acquired a bit of what Jelly Roll Morton called “that Spanish tinge,” in a great glory of cross-cultural improvisation. There’s Chicago and New York. Kansas City has a claim as the crucible of the Count Basie sound and Lester Young’s breathier, laconic saxophone style as well as being the birthplace of frenetic be-bop brilliance Charlie “Bird” Parker. But there’s no other city of our size with as much claim as Denton to the history and continuity of this most American art form.
So it makes sense that our biggest festival would be called Arts and Jazz. You could be forgiven for thinking Arts and Jazz must be a huge national signature event in the calendar of jazz. But it’s not. Don’t get me wrong — it’s wonderful and is the result of a tremendous annual outpouring of love and work. And it’s where Brave Combo’s Chicken Dance happens, for goodness sake, appeasing the gods and sustaining us until next year. But only one stage out of seven actually features jazz.
That’s the fantastic UNT Showcase stage, which was nearly lost last year in another mystifying turn. And understandably enough, that one jazz stage is dedicated to the big ensembles for which the school is famous.
But most of jazz isn’t that. It’s small groups of skillful players who pass the focus back and forth among each other, wordlessly communicating musical ideas and colors and tones, improvising in the moment, building on each other’s contributions. So most of the jazz of jazz is not represented at the festival.
You would also be forgiven if you assumed that the radio station of UNT would be one of the great 40-odd jazz stations left in the United States, right up there with WBGO and KKJZ. But that plug has been pulled. Jazz out.
They say they can’t get donors interested in giving or students interested in working there. But did they ask the community of Denton jazz listeners how to do either, communicating clearly — like with a deadline — that otherwise KNTU jazz would vanish like a forgotten trumpet solo? Could it have transitioned to being a hybrid community radio station with a mixture of students and others doing the work? Could there have been a mixed format, or a “sister station” concept? Questions not asked, not answered.
Can we not agree that we should embrace and promote what makes Denton special?
I’m not saying jazz has to be your favorite music genre just because you live in Denton. But we should all want to know something about it. It’s like if you live in Kentucky, you don’t have to be a bourbon drinker to know that Pappy Van Winkle is considered legendary and actually worth the $60 a glass.
It’s a matter of local pride. And it’s not too late. Let’s rethink these decisions and truly celebrate our unique connection to jazz, for Denton’s sake.