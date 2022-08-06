I’m writing this five days after the last jazz broadcast at KNTU.

The headline for this essay is a riff on Kulu Se Mama, the title of the last album recorded by jazz giant John Coltrane, a reference more Dentonites might get if we generally promoted our jazz heritage. But to a surprising degree, this is a jazz city that disses jazz.

PAUL MELTZER is a former new product executive and two-term Denton City Council member.

Tags

Recommended for you