How is it that health pandemics cause perfectly rational people to fall for fallacies and conspiracy theories?
This is not a new phenomenon in the psychology of our human nature, but one that humans have exhibited over the course of time. Medieval people attributed the black plague to either divine punishment or the harmful dust from comets, at a time when medical explanations lacked the wisdom of modern science.
More recently, there were dangerous lies about the SARS virus, the Ebola virus and HIV virus despite scientific advances. Due to the current climate of anxiety and fear, misinformation is spreading as quickly as the virus itself. This author will not repeat the falsehoods about COVID-19 found on social media sites but will offer the World Health Organization’s website for debunking several of the myths that are virulent now on social media: https://bit.ly/2XF0dhv.
Some of us have taken to watching the news all day, every day, in order to keep abreast of the latest data and recommendations for staying safe. In our efforts to allay our fears and anxiety, our human nature tells us to trust our guts or confirm our pre-existing beliefs, rather than verifying claims through fact-checking resources. Purveyors of falsehoods, however, have mastered the powers of persuasion for whatever personal agenda they may harbor, and we should be wise to their tactics and tricks. One of their tactics is the simple repetition of the same or similar statement so that the “trustworthiness” of the statement increases due to its familiarity. Even if we were originally skeptical about the veracity of a claim, the more we hear or see it, the more likely we are to accept it as truth.
Another tactic used by fake news pundits is the presence of an image adjacent to a story, which will likely increase our trust in its accuracy. A recent example on this author’s Facebook feed was a newspaper article about how Mike Buttigieg was convicted and imprisoned for killing several animals when he was 16 years old, alongside a photo of him from his high school yearbook. A quick perusal of fact-checking sites easily debunked this cruel lie. Other tactics include a touching, but false, narrative, which when told with strong emotions and conviction and with credible expertise referenced, can be convincing. During times of crisis, fallacy playwrights appeal to our fears, by imagining a scary future that would be of our own making if some proposition were accepted. Rather than provide evidence to show that a conclusion follows from a set of premises, such arguments rely on faulty reasoning, threats or outright lies.
A poll by the Economist magazine in March 2020 found 13% of Americans believed the COVID-19 crisis was a hoax, and 49% believed the epidemic was man-made. Now, social media facilitates the reflexive sharing of content without so much as a pause to check its accuracy. Our addiction to social media “likes” and retweets has made it all too tempting to simply “share” as a means of connecting with friends and family.
Some social media fans abdicate their responsibility for sharing falsehoods by writing a disclaimer to their attachments, “I don’t know if this is true or not, but …” This assumes that the spreading of unfounded rumors is harmless, which, of course, is not true. We do bear some responsibility to verify claims because seemingly innocuous ideas can lure us into a false sense of security (ignoring physical distancing and hand washing guidance) or into a desperate urge to take drastic (the hoarding of hygiene and paper products) and dangerous (untested cures) measures. Either way, these misguided claims can cause us to question legitimate government guidelines and health officials.
In order to protect ourselves from these lies, psychological studies suggest disengaging from the emotion of the content and evaluating its factual basis before passing it on. Psychologists caution us to avoid “motivated reasoning”— a kind of emotionally charged thinking that leads us to diminish the evidence that questions our beliefs and build increasingly elaborate arguments to justify them. One of the best ways that people can protect themselves from cognitive biases is to develop a strong curiosity about the world and how it operates. A curious person is always willing to look at the evidence, such that the draw of the evidence and new facts is stronger than our own ideology or beliefs, which subsequently allows us to update our beliefs. Ask yourself if you can trace a claim back to the original source.
The bandwagon effect, also known as herd mentality, occurs when individuals place much greater value on decisions that are likely to conform to current trends or please individuals within their existing (or desired) peer group. Consumers of social media and faux news are meeting their deep-seated need to conform and align with what is popular rather than go against the grain. Contemplating the consequences for oneself and others prior to forwarding a falsehood is one antidote to this reflexive behavior.
Few of us have taken college courses in logical reasoning or critical thinking that would alert us to the common errors in reasoning that plague a lot of our present discourse and change the way we consume (mis)information. As the coronavirus continues to spread, we must learn that the “burden of proof” lies not just with the purveyors of information but with the audience who receives it.