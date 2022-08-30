This editorial was first published in The Dallas Morning News. Guest editorials don’t necessarily reflect the Denton Record-Chronicle’s opinions.
Apparently, Attorney General Ken Paxton was for secure elections before he was against them.
Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 88F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Mostly cloudy skies in the evening with isolated thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 74F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 31, 2022 @ 1:09 am
This editorial was first published in The Dallas Morning News. Guest editorials don’t necessarily reflect the Denton Record-Chronicle’s opinions.
Apparently, Attorney General Ken Paxton was for secure elections before he was against them.
As first reported by The Texas Tribune, Paxton recently issued a legal opinion that could allow nearly anyone who disagreed with the outcome of an election to request access to ballots as soon as the day after the ballots are counted.
The hypocrisy and cynicism surrounding this opinion is staggering, even by the standards of Texas politics. Just a few days earlier, Paxton’s office had provided confusing, contradictory guidance about ballot access, The Texas Tribune reported.
State law didn’t change to require Paxton to weigh in, and the new opinion isn’t legally binding. Nonetheless, it runs counter to provisions rooted in state election law and seems certain to sow doubt and cynicism in election outcomes and create pretexts for chaotic post-election meddling.
Paxton’s opinion injects ambiguity where none existed and opens the door in Texas to the sort of amateur election “audit” nonsense that followed the 2020 presidential election. Despite no evidence or probable cause for doubting the legitimacy of President Joe Biden’s election, self-appointed sleuths tried and failed to sow doubt in the outcome by undermining local elections officials throughout the country.
With limited exceptions, Texas election law requires voted ballots to be kept secure for 22 months after an election in the custody of election officials to allow for recounts and challenges. On the 61st day after an election, officials may “unlock the ballot box and transfer the voted ballots to another secure container for the remainder of the preservation period,” according to Texas election law. State election law also provides criminal penalties for violating this procedure without having the “express statutory authorization to open the secure container.”
Paxton’s opinion ignores the advice of the Texas secretary of state, who, as the state’s chief election official, had recommended keeping the current waiting period. Yet, in a news release trumpeting his opinion, Paxton claims that he is helping to “create new processes that can be used to verify our elections have been conducted fairly and without any fraud.”
All across this country, hard-working, honest elections officials are under extreme stress, so much so that many simply no longer will subject themselves to threats and abuse that come when baseless claims are made about the integrity of elections. Paxton’s misguided opinion doesn’t promote election integrity or security. It sets the stage for baseless legal challenges that erode trust in the integrity of the elections that underpin our democracy.
Paxton should be ashamed for using his office in this charade. But election integrity was never the intent, now was it?
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.