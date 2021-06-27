Gov. Greg Abbott and the Republican-led Texas Legislature see Texas as a state to exploit for its natural resources and Texas workers to be exploited for the wealth they create. The most efficient way to accomplish this is by the elimination of democracy with its pesky regulations and by avoiding constitutional protection of individual rights. The June 22 edition of the Denton Record-Chronicle provides a summation of laws passed by the 87th Legislature, which shows democracy is rapidly being replaced by fascism.
Abbott has a singular dedication to protecting the energy industry profits by smashing democratically determined regulations on fracking and by failing to winterize the energy industry. Abbott preferred to see hundreds die, thousands of broken pipes and billions in damage rather than cut energy profits. After the freeze disaster, the Republican-led Legislature decided to reward the perpetrators by forcing taxpayers and ratepayers to pay for winterization, which the industry may still refuse to do. They could pad the expense. Abbott will forgo enforcement by appointing industry cronies to regulatory boards. The victims of this winter fiasco will get nothing, not even will Denton be reimbursed for its $207 million expenditure.
Fascism intensified its hold on Texas through policing. In a democracy, policing is hard because the police are intent upon preserving the rights of citizens, but in a fascist state, policing is easy because the police can employ brutality and violence with little restraint, not even afraid of shooting a nonviolent suspect to death. The trend in Texas has been the militarization of police with heavy armaments and military tactics, especially against citizens exercising constitutional rights to peaceful assembly and redress of grievances; unfortunately, these tactics are not used against fascists when they demonstrate. The Legislature provided more protection for heavily armed police against unarmed citizens. Abbott crushed democratic opposition to police militarization, insisting even minor psychological problems be treated with guns.
A main tenet of fascism is the militarization of the state, an objective furthered by passage of the unconstitutional concealment and carrying of guns based upon a legal fiction fomented by the NRA and gun nuts. There is no constitutional basis for unlicensed carry. The Republican response to mass shootings and gun violence is to empower a nut with criminal tendencies to carry out gun violence. When put to it, the Legislature will back the criminal, not back the blue. Opportunity has increased for everyone, rich or poor, young or old, any color, to be shot at anywhere at any time. The NRA oppresses people, not only through a proliferation of gun violence, but also by attacking all other rights, which is the major tenet of fascism. Guns are used to protect the rich and powerful.
Fascists believe in the superiority of the white race over all others, and even within the white race are those they denigrate such as poor people. Working poor, even the best trained, are paid one-fourth or one-half as much as those in democratically governed states. Those at the bottom have no right to negotiate for higher wages, becoming dependent on government for help, but in the Texas Legislature the rights of 1,200 municipalities to raise wages were crushed. The Legislature could have set a uniform wage of $14/hour but chose to go to the bottom, $7.25. The Republican ideal is 100% employment found in the antebellum plantation. Even when the pandemic took away jobs, Abbott decided to heartlessly rob them of their unemployment benefits. The nuances of a post-pandemic economy with supply shortages, pandemic fears, no daycare, technological change have escaped him. He must expect craftsmen and airline pilots to wait tables.
Fascists yearn for the good old days when America was great at lynching, robbing and sexually assaulting African Americans, Hispanics and Asians, who had they become too successful, would have their localities destroyed and their people massacred by white people with the connivance of law enforcement. Now Abbott and his fellow fascists want to whitewash history and replace it with a fiction of Texas values and pseudo patriotism. Not for me.
I love America where everyone has rights equal to everyone else. Where all citizens are guaranteed a right to vote. Where everyone has an opportunity to become a person as far as their capabilities carry them. Where everyone is rewarded for the work they do. Where everyone feels safe.