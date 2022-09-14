The price of gasoline has been dropping. Last week, we saw several stations with gas below $3! Back in June and July, conservatives were blaming President Joe Biden for the soaring prices. The national average hit $5.03. Now in a stroke of consistency and fairness, conservatives are praising Biden for the lower costs.

Just kidding.

DALTON GREGORY is whittling his way through retirement after a career in public education and serving nine years on the Denton City Council.

