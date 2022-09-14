The price of gasoline has been dropping. Last week, we saw several stations with gas below $3! Back in June and July, conservatives were blaming President Joe Biden for the soaring prices. The national average hit $5.03. Now in a stroke of consistency and fairness, conservatives are praising Biden for the lower costs.
Just kidding.
Conservatives refused to acknowledge that the price of gas is influenced by the global economy. Gasoline is a commodity, and prices are impacted by supply and demand as well as international circumstances that impact both supply and demand. Biden tried to explain the basics of international commodity pricing and the fear of restricted supplies caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. To his credit, Biden is not trying to take credit for the significant drop in gas prices.
It is almost impossible to deny global warming. Thirty years ago, scientists were predicting the effects that we are now experiencing. Extreme weather events including record heat waves, wildfires, droughts and floods in North America and every other continent provide stark evidence of the problems created from the rise in global temperatures. Seeing proof that the scientists were correct, conservatives now accept that human activity increasing greenhouse gases is responsible. They now believe that responsible government policies should result from logical reasoning based on verifiable factual data.
Just kidding.
Our conservative friends are more than willing to ignore or deny any fact that conflicts with their personal beliefs or short-term profits for the fossil fuel industry. In the recent Inflation Reduction Bill passed by the Democrats, not a single Republican voted in favor. The bill included the most significant policies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in history. Republican used to support environmental protections. Richard Nixon signed the first Clean Air Act. Other Republican presidents have also supported efforts to ensure clean air and water. But under ex-President Donald Trump, the new Republican Party has placed short-term profits over the environment, clean air and clean water.
Republicans have consistently advocated for smaller government and individual freedom. Now they see how this conflicts with their push to require women to have babies against their will. They will no longer promote laws that require women to have children conceived through rape. Furthermore, they are going to support laws that allow people to marry the person they love without government interference.
Just kidding.
It appears that conservatives only apply the goal of small government and limited regulations to big business so that they can make as much money as possible with little or no regard for the environment or workplace safety. MAGA Republicans are warming to the idea of replacing our democracy with a theocracy requiring all citizens to abide by behaviors that match their fundamental Christian beliefs.
Trump’s loyal followers have realized that the search of his Mar-a-Lago resort was not a “break-in” or a “raid,” as the ex-president described it. They realize that the FBI was only conducting a search warrant approved by a judge to collect classified and top-secret government documents and move them to an appropriate secure location. The FBI informed Trump’s lawyers prior to the search, and those lawyers were present during the collection of documents that belong to the government, not the ex-president. They are no longer calling to defund the FBI.
Of course, I’m just kidding.
Those folks who harshly criticized the far left’s call to defund the police see no problem in defunding the FBI. They see no distinction between police killing innocent citizens like Breonna Taylor in their own homes while executing “no-knock” warrants and the very different circumstances of the Mar-a-Lago search for top-secret documents that Trump should have turned over months ago and should have never taken in the first place.
During his time in office, Trump signed into law harsher penalties for anyone who mishandles government documents, especially classified material. And of course, we all believe that no one is above the law in the United States. Really now, don’t we all believe that?