According to the most recent United Way needs assessment, in Denton County 5,236 kindergartners (62%) for the 2015-16 school year didn’t attend school district pre-K the previous year. (Source: Texas Education Agency, Texas Academic Performance Report).
Why does this statistic matter? Why address this need?
Why, because many studies over the past several years have shown that investing in preschool education has many short- and long-term benefits to individual students, their families, their community and our country. These advantages go well beyond preschoolers’ academic skills; they include wide-ranging social, emotional, behavioral and health benefits, as well as education and employment opportunities for their parents, which in turn benefit the larger community and nation.
Various studies by renowned researchers have shown that the return on investment in preschool education, especially for those from low-income and minority families, ranges from $7-$13 for every dollar spent. Numerous national and international economists are joining educators in calling for Congress and state legislatures to invest in preschool education as a strong, effective economic stimulus. The return on investment in early childhood education includes a wide range of benefits: better school and career success, higher productivity, better health, less involvement in crime and decreased need for remedial and special education and social services. Investing in preschool learning not only results in increasing tax rolls, but it also reduces social costs.
The Denton Christian Preschool, a nonprofit 501(c)3 agency, addresses the need for preschool education for the economically disadvantaged as identified by Denton County United Way. We have been doing so for almost 50 years. In 1969, members from various Christian churches in Denton realized that many 3- to 4-year olds were at risk of failing in school without preschool experience. They got together and, in the fall of 1970, opened “the school that love built,” known ever since as Denton Christian Preschool (DCP) now located at First Presbyterian Church on West University Drive. Since that time, we have served 2,723 students and their families. Our mission then, as now, is to prepare at-risk preschool children for success in school and life.
From our beginning in 1970, volunteers provided the preschool’s needs for teachers, meals, curriculum, teaching materials and transportation. While volunteers are still vital to the preschool, in recent years, due to licensing requirements and other mandates, much has changed; paid and background-checked staff now provide daily instruction and services to our preschoolers. Our executive director and teachers are qualified experienced educators who develop and deliver instruction preparing preschoolers for entering public kindergarten. Trained aides daily prepare nutritious breakfasts, lunches and snacks, and licensed drivers transport our students on buses equipped with age-appropriate seat belts. Monthly family nights address relevant community services and parental involvement in preschool activities.
DCP board of directors and staff are very grateful for funding provided by Denton County United Way, the city of Denton, the Denton Benefit League and donors to our various annual fundraising activities. We thank all who share in our mission to prepare at-risk children for success in school and life.
We are committed to continuing this focus and have prepared for months to gain accreditation from the National Accreditation Commission for Early Care and Education (NAC). To receive accreditation, standards of professionalism and program quality aligned with state early learning outcomes must be met. In early December, a NAC staff member visited the preschool for our accreditation evaluation. Soon we expect to learn the results of that review.
We invite everyone to visit Denton Christian Preschool at 1114 West University and ask for your support of our mission to educate Denton County at-risk preschoolers.