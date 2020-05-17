How about we dump what the Sierra Club calls ”the most pollutant-rich manmade substance on earth” all over our gardens and Denton’s parks? Even though I often warn them about Denton’s destructive land management strategies, City Council just voted to continue the practice of spreading the sewage sludge in DynoDirt all over our playing fields to replace microorganisms in the soil that we destroy days later with chemical fertilizer and pesticides — paying good money, both times.
The EPA calls the sewage sludge in our DynoDirt “biosolid,” and even though it undergoes the thermophilic stage of composting, we can’t take the sewage out of the sewage sludge. The EPA says it’s safe but I like taking a comprehensive look at the data of multiple studies as a whole or even just using common sense.
Applying human waste to the land is pretty much the oldest and best use of it, and that’s oftentimes how we grew our food, but today’s sewage is so much more — or rather less — than that.
For example, the U.S. Geological Survey contradicts the EPA’s assurance of safety because they found “relatively high concentrations (hundreds of milligrams per kilogram) of the active ingredients commonly found in a variety of household products and drugs” in multiple sewage sludge samples from across the nation. These same toxins applied to the landscape as “nutrient rich fertilizer” also leach into our drinking water and “may be a widespread source of emerging contaminants to surface and ground water.” This is no wonder because whatever people dump down their sinks and toilets and whatever our local industries legally dump off the curb, end up in in the sewer and in our DynoDirt.
Now I love compost and composting, and we know the composting process used to make DynoDirt does eliminate some of the biological contaminants — and the toxins still do need to go somewhere. However, according to the Rodale Institute, the thermophilic phase of the composting process is incapable of eliminating nonbiological contaminants such as PFAS, PCBs, PBBs, chlorinated hydrocarbons, heavy metals, hazardous organic chemicals, endocrine disrupters, etc., so should we give some pause before dumping all this right where our kids are playing?
Surely they test this stuff first, right? The EPA biosolids Part 503 rules are 27 years old — would you base decisions around your health on 1993 science or, rather like the National Research Council, might you conclude that the rules are outdated and could use a wee update?
Of even more concern than the “safe” application of toxins where our children play is the application of “safe” toxins, again and again, where our children play. Our parks department has been doing it for years, even using glyphosate before the ban last year — Can repeated applications really be a problem?
More of a bad thing equals even more of a bad thing: Cornell’s Waste Management Institute says, “It should also be of great concern for land application that the measured concentrations of persistent organic pollutants (POPs), including the brominated fire retardants (PBDEs), and the antimicrobial chemicals (triclosan and triclocarban) are so high in some sludges. These POPs are likely to build up in soils with repeated application.”
Is this what you want, or do you advocate along with me that Denton should give a much closer look at the use of toxins in our parks and ballfields where our children play? We’re hardly alone: Yale University notes that “37 of 50 U.S. states, local ordinances either ban land application [of biosolids] or impose restrictions that are greater than the federal regulations.”