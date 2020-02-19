The law enforcement practice of “stop and frisk” is suddenly front and center on the political stage. It’s a bit more complicated than the phrase might seem.
The key court case defining “stop and frisk” goes back to a U.S. Supreme Court decision titled Terry v. Ohio issued in 1968. Cops had been patting down or “frisking” people for weapons for their own safety long before Terry. The court decision finally confirmed the legality of the practice — within limits.
The circumstances of the incident, which occurred in 1963, were these. A plainclothes cop named McFadden was working in downtown Cleveland when he spotted two men repeatedly walking past a jewelry store and peering inside. They were ultimately joined by a third man, and they walked toward the entry of the establishment. Based on his police experience, McFadden surmised that the men had been casing the store as a prelude to committing a robbery. He stopped the trio and asked them to identify themselves. Their mumbled responses further aroused his suspicions, and he immediately patted their clothing for weapons. He recovered guns from two of the men, one of whom was Terry. Later convicted of carrying a concealed weapon, Terry appealed his conviction all the way to the Supreme Court, arguing that the finding of the weapon was the result of an unlawful search.
The Court upheld Terry’s conviction in an 8-1 decision. The Court held that if a police officer has a reasonable suspicion that the person being contacted has committed, is committing or is about to commit a crime, and the officer has a reasonable suspicion that the person “may be armed and presently dangerous,” the officer for his or her safety may conduct a pat-down of the individual’s outer clothing to check for weapons. The Court stated that the reasonable suspicion had to be based on “specific and articulable facts” and not merely on a hunch. The whole process came to be called “stop and frisk.”
“Reasonable suspicion” of a crime and/or the presence of a weapon can be based upon a lot of things that a good cop would detect. The indicators could range from furtive movements to unexplained nervousness to an unnatural bulge in clothing to a few dozen other things. There is ample evidence that “stop and frisk” when practiced appropriately can take dangerous weapons off the street and bolster the safety of police officers and community members. But it is equally likely that on occasion the practice has been perverted by cops who simply didn’t know any better or (worse) were deliberately misapplying the practice, leading to racial discrimination or other unethical behavior.
The advocates for “stop and frisk” have long maintained that the practice was effective in reducing violent crime in jurisdictions where it was practiced. Opponents counter that “stop and frisk” focused disproportionately on people of color and rarely resulted in a weapon being found. They can produce statistics that back both claims. The advocates respond that relatively few weapons were found because those who normally carried them left them at home for fear of being caught up in the “stop and frisk” net, thereby making the community safer.
The fact is that due to the negative publicity that the debate has generated, most metropolitan police departments have largely abandoned or modified the practice of “stop and frisk.” New York City’s Police Department, upon which much of the debate has focused, altered its “stop and frisk” practices after a judge decided in 2013 that the way in which NYPD was conducting the practice was unconstitutional. That has not stopped political candidates from continuing to vilify the practice and their opponents who at one time or another supported it.
As the political season heats up, the charges and counter-charges over “stop and frisk” almost certainly will continue. But now you are armed with a little more background information on what the fuss is all about.