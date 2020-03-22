American law enforcement is facing two critical challenges. These issues are experienced daily by police agencies right here in Denton County and North Texas. The first challenge: It is increasingly difficult today to attract sufficient numbers of highly qualified applicants to policing. This huge problem is shared by big police agencies and small ones alike. The second issue: The anti-police rhetoric being spewed these days by some opportunistic politicians and certain elements of the mainstream media. It should not surprise any thinking person to learn that the two problems are closely linked.
One young man who had put himself through college with the intention of becoming a police officer put it to me this way: “Why should I subject myself and my family to that kind of hatred? I won’t do it.” Hatred may or may not have been too strong a word, but I certainly understood his feelings. I lost him as a potential applicant to my department. I am sure I have lost more than a few others whom I have never met. Public safety suffers when good people abandon a life’s dream of becoming a police officer. We all lose.
If he wants to maintain his credibility with the community, a law enforcement agency head must refrain from claiming that cops never make mistakes or do bad things. We know better. A responsible law enforcement leader would never deny that there have been and are criminals with badges in our profession. The key becomes what do we do about it when those bad actors are discovered? Through their betrayal of our code of ethics, these people deserve neither our protection nor our pity.
The good news is that these bad apples, like bad teachers or bad priests or bad doctors, are exceedingly rare. They are fodder for the “man bites dog” sort of news story. If bad cops were common rather than the exception, they would not be news. They would be the tragic norm. The fact is that American law enforcement officers engage in many hundreds of thousands of interactions with the public every day. Very, very few go badly. That says a lot about the character and quality of your neighbors who are sworn to protect and serve you.
Those of us who are privileged to work as peace officers for the citizens of North Texas have an advantage not enjoyed by our colleagues in some parts of the nation. We benefit from the prayers, affection and support of the vast majority of our citizen-customers. We see it in the frequent offers we get from our citizens to buy us a meal or a cup of coffee. We hear it in the daily “thanks for what you do” comments we receive from complete strangers. Those gestures and comments are appreciated. They mean a lot. They are powerful incentives to keep doing our very best for you. And we recognize that we must continue to earn that backing every day.
You could, if you wish, do one more thing to help us. When you encounter a cop-basher or simply a badly-informed individual with an anti-cop story to tell, do not hesitate to challenge them if their tale appears clearly unlikely. Help us set the record straight. If you do not know the real story, feel free to ask us. We hold very few secrets. Where there’s a lack of accurate, reliable information, rumors are practically guaranteed to fester. It is our job as law enforcement leaders to remain both transparent and accountable. That, all by itself, can contribute greatly to positive police-community relations. The more you know about what we do and why, the better it is for everyone.
All of us want to feel safe and know that our public safety guardians are doing it right. And it is up to us, your law enforcers, to see to it that we are. We owe you that.
Especially at a time when we are confronting a spooky virus, it is important that you be able to rely on your public safety guardians to be there when you need us. We’ll do our best to assure that your confidence in us is always well-founded.