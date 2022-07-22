North Texas isn’t the only place enduring record-breaking hotter and deadlier temperatures. India has had 280 heat wave days — days of 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) — so far this year. China, too, is suffering from record high temperatures. And Europe isn’t faring much better.

Global temperatures are rising, and so is the level of climate-disrupting carbon dioxide (CO2) in the atmosphere. Until the 18th century, CO2 levels were consistently around 280 ppm. Human civilization had already been on the planet thousands of years. But with the coming of the Industrial Revolution, our fossil-fueled activities have polluted the atmosphere with an estimated 1.5 trillion tons of climate-warming CO2 emissions, which will in large part continue warming the atmosphere for thousands of years.

ED SOPH is a retired University of North Texas professor and Denton resident.