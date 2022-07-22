Global temperatures are rising, and so is the level of climate-disrupting carbon dioxide (CO2) in the atmosphere. Until the 18th century, CO2 levels were consistently around 280 ppm. Human civilization had already been on the planet thousands of years. But with the coming of the Industrial Revolution, our fossil-fueled activities have polluted the atmosphere with an estimated 1.5 trillion tons of climate-warming CO2 emissions, which will in large part continue warming the atmosphere for thousands of years.
On the day this is written, July 16, 2022, the CO2 level is 418.29 ppm. A year ago today, it was 417.49 ppm. This is not progress. This is a scenario for more frequent wildfires, floods, hurricanes, droughts, famine, pandemics and death.
Continuing business as usual in many facets of our lives guarantees dire consequences for our economic, social and environmental well-being.
Denton is growing fast with new residential and multifamily developments. Our population has more than doubled in the past 30 years. Denton County, according to County Judge Andy Eads, will reach 1 million residents in the next few years.
There is much that can and should be done to reduce the carbon footprints of those future developments. There must be timely incentive policies, updated development codes and visionary developers to realize any progress in our efforts to mitigate the devastation of climate change.
New policies should encourage and, if possible, mandate net-zero home and apartment construction. Such structures achieve a balance between the carbon emitted into the atmosphere and the carbon removed from it. Net-zero occurs when the amount of carbon added to the atmosphere is no more than the amount removed.
Net-zero homes have renewable energy systems, such as photovoltaic (solar) systems, which may or may not be tied to the grid. If not actually providing such a system, the builder can build homes with solar-ready roofs that allow solar panel installation at the owner’s convenience without making major adjustments.
Net-zero homes are also well insulated, conserving energy by keeping the home cool in the summer and warm in the winter.
Denton’s Sustainability Department is in the early stages of the creation of a Climate Action Plan. This plan will detail initiatives that will reduce the city’s CO2 equivalent emissions.
That reduction in CO2 emissions will be greatly expanded if Denton’s Development Code establishes enforceable guidelines for net-zero construction. It is clearly time to update. Climate change is happening. The longer we delay, the more future generations will suffer. The worldwide heat waves, wildfires, floods, droughts and famines unequivocally prove that small, incremental actions to control climate change and the disruption it causes are useless. It’s time for bold and meaningful action.
Let your mayor and City Council know that climate change should be a priority in the city’s planning and development.
ED SOPH is a retired University of North Texas professor and Denton resident.