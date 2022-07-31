SCRANTON, Pa. — Ask a restaurant owner how difficult the COVID era has been, and the list of struggles is lengthy — loss of customers, supply chain problems, doubling and sometimes tripling of food costs, utility costs and the ability to find or keep workers. Many business owners will tell you their revenue has returned to pre-COVID numbers, but that the cost to get there has eroded their profits. They are often making do without the manpower they really need, meaning they are personally working unsustainable hours.

Many are opting to close. During a recent visit here, I found that several places I have frequented over the past few years have closed forever. One, Roberto’s Restaurant and Pizzeria, reopened this April under new ownership committed to preserving the magic that Gene and Maria Verdetti had brought every day to this town for 38 years.

SALENA ZITO joined the Washington Examiner in 2016 as a Pittsburgh-based columnist and reporter and is also a columnist at the New York Post. She is the author of “The Great Revolt.”

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!