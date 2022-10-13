Until this week, the debate over gender fluidity left me completely cold. It was possible, I felt, to treat transgender people with respect while at the same time holding the view that only women could have babies.

I know two transgender people, and they are about as different from each other as you could get. One is 80 years old and identifies as a woman, the other 20 and identifies as a man. But one thing they have in common is that neither is remotely interested in who qualifies as a female athlete. Those furious arguments over bathrooms and pronouns struck me as, if not exactly concocted, certainly niche.

DAN HANNAN is a contributing columnist for the Washington Examiner.

