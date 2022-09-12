This editorial was first published in The Dallas Morning News. Guest editorials don’t necessarily reflect the Denton Record-Chronicle’s opinions.
It’s time for new leadership at the Denton Central Appraisal District. There have been too many mistakes, too many troubling allegations, too many county leaders expressing frustration, too many headlines of the wrong kind.
It would take more space than this column allows to detail all the troubles facing DCAD. Our colleague Dave Lieber has done much in that regard. In addition to two years of botched valuations and angry taxing authorities, Lieber most recently uncovered an independent report that called the DCAD work environment “toxic,” followed by what appeared to be a campaign to silence dissent and drum up support for the figure at the center of all this drama: Chief Appraiser Hope McClure.
Now, there are two more as-yet-unreported problems: a series of lawsuits and a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
Flower Mound property owner Mitch Vexler has filed multiple lawsuits against DCAD claiming that the district has violated Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice (USPAP), the legal standards appraisals work under. Vexler’s property valuation rose 400% in one year, according to records he shared with us. He says DCAD couldn’t provide supporting documentation to show how it arrived at certain figures key to calculating the valuation.
“They’re just making up numbers,” he told us.
We made multiple attempts to contact McClure, but she didn’t return our messages.
Possibly even more concerning, Vexler’s lawyer, Matthew Nowak, gave us the transcript of a deposition in which McClure seems to admit that DCAD permanently lost access to an entire year’s worth of its own records. Nowak said DCAD agreed to a settlement in a dispute with a software provider that stipulated DCAD wouldn’t get those records back. Records retention is part of USPAP standards.
Nowak is open to more clients. Vexler has created a website detailing the complaint and directing potential plaintiffs to contact Nowak.
To make matters worse, last week we learned that a current DCAD employee, a Black woman who asked not to be named, has filed a discrimination complaint with the EEOC, after being unsatisfied with the response she got from a human resources complaint. She claims that white employees are being promoted ahead of her, despite her seniority, because of race.
None of these issues has been settled. Neither has the complaint against McClure to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation or any of the intra-county disputes with taxing agencies who rely on DCAD’s work.
But even if every one of those disputes settles in McClure’s favor, the reputational damage is done. Folks in Denton County, including the county Commissioners Court, have lost confidence in the leadership at DCAD. This is an appraisal district that can’t get out of its own way. It’s time for new leadership.