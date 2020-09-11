Last week, our middle daughter called me for some advice. It was regarding one of the few things where I knew enough that my advice might be considered useful. Then she asked if I could stop by her house and help repair a tree swing for her daughters. At 68, I am learning to avoid ladders, so Heather did most of the repairs and I just coached her.
It is nice to feel useful. She might think I did her a favor, but she could have done without my advice or coaching. She gave me the opportunity to be helpful, and it felt great.
Oldest daughter, Alyson, is a voracious reader and had recommended a book called Being Mortal by Atul Gawande. He is a renowned surgeon, a medical professor and an outstanding writer. The book subtitle is Medicine and What Matters in the End. The author shares his personal story of helping his father in the last months before death. That experience taught Gawande that medicine should not just keep people alive but rather should focus on the quality of life even in those last days.
The book led me to do some more research about factors that have the biggest impact on quality of life. I found that when people enjoy a better quality of life, they tend to actually live longer. In all of the studies I read, two factors seemed to always make the lists — having quality relationships and feeling engaged in something worthwhile or useful.
During this pandemic, we learned how many “essential workers” are in some of the lowest-paying jobs. I hope that everyone who has anything to do with our food supply appreciates how much we need and depend on them. From the folks who stoop over in the field to harvest the food, to those who transport it, to those who inspect it for cleanliness, to those who stock it on the shelves, to the grocery store cashiers; we need them all. And then there are the folks who build and maintain the tractors, the trucks, the roads, the electrical grid and the refrigeration systems. And all of those folks are grateful for the people in the payroll department who make sure they get paid.
Even when we are retired, we want to be useful. And that makes me think of a great guy named Bud Myers. He worked for years in the Denton Independent School District as a custodian and in the maintenance department. Bud was soft spoken and humble. He was always kind and friendly to students, teachers, co-workers and even principals.
Bud knew that keeping schools clean and well maintained was important in allowing teachers and students to focus their energy on learning. He always did his job well, and he did it with a smile. I can say the same about many other custodians, cooks and bus drivers. Schools are safe and clean because of folks like Bud, Steve, Jeff and Mary. They were not only conscientious; they often went the extra mile.
After he retired, Bud would sometimes drop by his old schools for a visit. He liked catching up with his friends (everyone he worked around became a friend), and he loved to visit. I think he also liked remembering when he was useful.
I paid him a visit once when he and his wife had moved into an assisted living facility. I asked the lady at the front desk about his room, but she said I’d probably find him in the dining room. It was 3 in the afternoon, and that seemed too early for supper even in that type of facility. Bud wasn’t getting an early dinner; he was being useful. He was getting a knife, fork and spoon and then wrapping them with a cloth napkin. As he did it, he inspected each utensil and set aside any that had not been properly cleaned.
Bud filled his days visiting other residents at the facility and helping out any way he could. I’m pretty sure that he never read any studies on key factors contributing to quality of life. He just knew that good friends and being useful made for a good life.
But there is something more significant about Bud. He didn’t attract so many friends because they found him useful. His real gift was not what he did but who he was. He was kind, gentle, loving and had a peace about him. It was a joy to spend time with Bud. The real lesson here is that while it is nice to feel useful, it is more important to share our authentic selves with others.