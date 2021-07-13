The build-out of the Hunter-Cole Ranch development in southwest Denton is projected to take 30-40 years, according to a Hillwood official in a July 1 article in the Denton Record Chronicle.
It sprawls over more than 6,000 acres with 12,900 single-family homes, 6,450 multifamily units and 741 acres for commercial and industrial development. Look out 2052-2062! Here it comes, ready or not!
Will Denton be ready? Mayor Gerard Hudspeth thinks so. “The city will work with the developers, like we do all builders, to ensure timely and quality construction that supports the city’s long-term goals and plans,” he wrote in an email.
What are the city’s long-term goals and plans? The current Denton Development Code, adopted in 2019, extends to only 2030, nine years away. And Denton’s sustainability plan, “Simply Sustainable, A Framework for Denton’s Future,” was adopted in 2020 and is a well-intentioned wish list waiting for specific, council-mandated actions and targets.
Twenty-first century buildings must have 21st century building codes to withstand 21st century environmental impacts. Denton does not have those codes.
In fact, climate change does not seem to be a top priority of our city’s leadership. There has been no direction given to staff to create a climate action plan with specific goals and target dates that would prepare the city and its residents for 2052-2062 and beyond. The city has not even had a study done projecting the climate challenges that our region will face even 10 years from now in conjunction with the current development code. We’re flying blind.
Are those 12,900 single-family homes going to have natural gas appliances when we know that the curtailment of natural gas mining and combustion is absolutely necessary to lessen the impacts of global warming? Will homes be built with energy conservation as the first priority?
Will heat pumps be required for cooling and heating? Will structures be built with appropriate insulation to protect residents from extremes of temperature?
Will commercial and industrial buildings be net-zero energy construction? Will community solar installations and household battery walls protect residents and businesses from the lethal and costly failures of the Texas electricity grid?
Electric vehicles are projected to outnumber gasoline vehicles by 2040. Will the city have codes mandating charging station installations?
Will xeriscaping be required to conserve water? Will sidewalks and driveways and parking lots be paved with permeable surfaces?
How will the massive increase in the amount of solid waste be handled? We don’t know because the city currently has no net-zero waste plan.
The 21st century is going to be a challenging one for ensuring a livable future for Denton’s residents and businesses. Hunter/Cole is just the tip of the iceberg. Proactive and precautionary planning, and targeted actions, are paramount now while there’s still the opportunity to prepare. The days of playing catchup are over.
Once the opportunity passes this time, there will not be a second chance.