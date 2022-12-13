Consider the following countries: Albania, Argentina, Bahrain, Denmark, France, India, Kenya, Thailand and the United Kingdom. What do they have in common? Only this: All have been on the receiving end of Iranian-sponsored terrorism.

A strange list, no? I mean, what possible interest does Iran have in, say, Argentina? In 1994, a Jewish cultural center in Buenos Aires was bombed, with 85 fatalities and hundreds of injuries. The trail led back to Tehran. Perhaps it was precisely Argentina’s distance from Iran that made it an attractive target. Perhaps the mullahs wanted to show that they could strike anywhere. Perhaps they were signaling that state sovereignty, territorial jurisdiction and geographical remoteness meant nothing to them.

DAN HANNAN is a contributing columnist for the Washington Examiner.

