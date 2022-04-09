Texas has a primary problem. On March 1, just 6% of the state’s voters effectively cast ballots in partisan primaries that will effectively decide 95% of our congressional delegation. Further, 15 races are headed to a May 24 runoff, which will see even fewer voters participate in elections that will cost the state millions of dollars.
The problem starts with gerrymandering, but does not end there. Texas’ new congressional maps received an F from the Princeton Gerrymandering Project, which evaluates states on whether districts are competitive, compact and advantage one party over the other. When maps all but guarantee one side will win in November, partisan primaries end up deciding the winner in most of our elections.
Yet, as Texas proved in March, very few voters show up to primaries, and those who do have disproportionate influence. This slice of the electorate can throw out incumbents who often draw primary challenges from their ideological extremes when they buck their party.
For elected leaders, these low turnout, often low salience primaries change governing incentives. Books and studies have shown that officials fear both primary voters and insurgent candidates, so much so that a recent peer-reviewed article found that one-fourth of the rise in partisanship that occurred from the 1980s to the 2010s could be attributed to the increased threat of a primary challenger.
The good news is there is a simple solution for Texas — instant runoff voting.
Voters rank their candidates in order of preference; if no one receives 50% support, candidates with the least support are eliminated one at a time until someone earns a majority of the vote. The system makes elections better, faster and cheaper. Better because all voters have their votes counted; faster because election results can be known on election night; cheaper because a second runoff does not need to be held.
I know from personal experience how instant runoffs ensure all voters have a say and lead to more representative outcomes, while maintaining a requirement that winners have majority support. In 2020, I won 48.5% of the vote on election night when 58% of Denton voters showed up to elect their mayor; my opponent had only 41.7% of the vote. A few weeks later, I lost a December runoff election when just 18% of voters cast ballots. Had instant runoffs been in place, I would have needed only 1.5% of second-place votes to be elected on election day.
The Texas Legislature should consider a number of legislative proposals to advance instant runoff voting. First, state law should be clarified to allow municipalities to adopt ranked choice voting so that low-turnout and costly runoff elections can be eliminated. This would allow places like Denton, with a historical runoff problem, and Austin, where voters approved instant runoffs with 58% in 2020, to adopt the reform. Second, military and overseas voters should be able to cast ranked ballots so that their vote can be counted in runoffs so long as the state uses them. Third, and most importantly, we should upgrade our state and federal primaries to be instant runoffs — doing away with a system that allows 2%-5% of voters to decide a fair share of our state and congressional leaders.
After Texas’ woeful kickoff to a partisan primary system nationwide that will disenfranchise voters and fuel division in our political system, the state should start a conversation about how to reform the system to give voters more voice, choice and power.